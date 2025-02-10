LEXINGTON, Ky. (Monday, February 10, 2025) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) announced today that it is accepting applications for the position to head its NTRA Advantage-Equine Discounts business unit.

The Advantage program, which has annual sales of approximately $100 million, offers exclusive discounts on well-known brands and services to eligible equine farms, businesses and individuals. A portion of each purchase is returned to the equine industry. Product lines currently include John Deere, Sherwin-Williams, Office Depot, Big Ass Fans, and Farmers Insurance.

The Advantage position will be based in the NTRA’s Lexington, Ky., office. For more information on the position, visit www.ntra.com/about/employment/.

About the NTRA

The NTRA, with offices in Lexington, Ky., and Washington, D.C., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators, owners, breeders, trainers and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing.