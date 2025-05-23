Director of Public Relations & Communications

POSITION SUMMARY

The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) is seeking a dynamic and strategic individual to

lead the organization’s national communications efforts and serve as a resource for member tracks and

partners. This individual will play a central role in shaping the public narrative around Thoroughbred

racing by providing expert counsel in public relations strategy, crisis communications, and proactively

pitching positive stories highlighting the industry’s progress.

This full-time role, which reports to the NTRA President and CEO, is ideal for a seasoned communications

professional with strong media relationships, a deep understanding of public relations, and

a strong appreciation for Thoroughbred racing.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Strategic Communications Support: Provide support to NTRA member tracks and industry

organizations on PR strategies, messaging, and media engagement. Lead efforts to elevate

positive narratives for Thoroughbred racing in the national spotlight.

• Media Relations: Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with national, regional, and

industry media. Proactively pitch stories that highlight the sport’s progress in areas such

as safety and integrity, fan engagement, technology and hospitality.

• Crisis Communications: Serve as a trusted advisor in the development and execution of timely

and effective crisis communication plans for the NTRA and member organizations.

• Content Collaboration: Collaborate with external partners (e.g., America’s Best Racing,

Light Up Racing, and others) to shape and guide cohesive content strategies that align

with industry messaging and outreach goals.

• Industry Communications Calls: Lead and facilitate monthly communications calls with

PR professionals across member tracks and organizations. Increase the frequency of calls

around major racing events such as the Triple Crown series and the Breeders’ Cup.

• Spokesperson Duties: In coordination with NTRA leadership, identify and potentially

serve as a spokesperson for the NTRA and, when appropriate, for partner tracks and

industry initiatives.

QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism, Marketing,

or a related field.

• 7–10 years of professional experience in public relations, crisis communications,

or sports marketing, preferably in a high-profile or fast-paced environment.

• Strong understanding and appreciation of Thoroughbred racing and the broader

horse racing industry.

• Demonstrated success in developing and executing strategic communication plans.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills; media training or spokesperson experience.

• Strong organizational skills and ability to manage multiple priorities under tight deadlines.

• Proven ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and external partners.

ABOUT THE NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky., and Washington, D.C., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100

horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack

operators, owners, breeders, trainers and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing

the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing. In addition to the NTRA President and CEO,

the NTRA Board of Directors consists of individuals representing Breeders’ Cup Limited; Churchill Downs,

Inc.; Del Mar Thoroughbred Club; FanDuel Racing; Horseplayers; The Jockey Club; Maryland Jockey

Club; Monmouth Park; New York Racing Association, Inc; Oaklawn Jockey Club; PENN Entertainment;

Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association; Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association; Thoroughbred

Owners of California; Thoroughbred Racing Associations; and 1/ST Racing.

Contact: employment@ntra.com