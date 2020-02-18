Summary of Position

The Inside Sales Coordinator will assist the outside sales team to help bring top customer service and efficiency to the Advantage program. They will assist in the qualification process via email and phone, start sale leads in multiple databases, and pass off to the appropriate outside sales representative. The inside sales coordinator will also work with the outside sales team to help track all partner sales. In addition to working with the outside sales team, this position will also work closely with the CRM Analyst to monitor and measure the entire sales process. Additional duties include limited social media management, association outreach and management, event assistance, and limited travel.

Job Responsibilities

Answer incoming calls on a multi-line system and manage or forward call on to appropriate lines

Manage the qualification process of the customer by collecting data and route to the appropriate outside sales manager

Assist the outside sales team with follow up when requested

Work on internal reporting, pipeline development, missing sales follow up, and other reports as needed

Coordinate social media outlets for Equine Discounts alongside the CRM Analyst and the Director of Communication

Monitor association and partner websites to ensure current programs and incentives are advertised correctly

Assist with events as needed

Assist with office tasks for the Advantage team including shipping items and keeping material inventory

Requirements

Two years’ experience in similar role

Excellent organizational skills and interpersonal skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel

Salesforce experience preferred

Equine industry experience preferred

Limited travel required

How to Apply

Submit resume, cover letter and salary requirements to Aflorence@ntra.com