TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 22 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 26. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1TIZ THE LAW (39)3-C3-3-0-03991
2HONOR A.P. (1)3-R2-1-1-03552
3AUTHENTIC3-C4-3-1-02843
4ART COLLECTOR3-C3-3-0-02544
5UNCLE CHUCK3-C2-2-0-01505
6NY TRAFFIC3-C5-1-3-11296
7KING GUILLERMO3-C2-1-1-01177
8GAMINE3-F3-2-0-01079
9SWISS SKYDIVER3-F6-3-1-110210
10DR POST3-C4-2-1-11008

Other horses receiving votes: MAX PLAYER (48), CHARLATAN (33), NADAL (27), CEZANNE (17), MAXFIELD (17), COUNTRY GRAMMER (13), DECORATED INVADER (11), THOUSAND WORDS (7), NO PAROLE (7), SPEECH (3), PNEUMATIC (3), FIELD PASS (3), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (2), CEZZANNE (2), WELLS BAYOU (2), ETE INDIEN (2), RUSHIE (2), SOLE VOLANTE (1), SHARING (1), SHARED SENSE (1), CARACARO (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 22 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 26. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MIDNIGHT BISOU (22)5-M2-1-1-03651
2TOM'S D'ETAT (10)7-H2-2-0-03352
3VEKOMA (2)4-C3-3-0-02943
4MAXIMUM SECURITY (2)4-C2-2-0-022810
5ZULU ALPHA7-G4-3-1-01584
6MONOMOY GIRL (1)5-M2-2-0-01295
7BY MY STANDARDS4-C4-3-1-01136
8TIZ THE LAW (2)3-C3-3-0-01128
9MUCHO GUSTO4-C2-1-0-0927
10CODE OF HONOR (1)4-C2-1-0-1839

Other horses receiving votes: VOLATILE (68), RUSHING FALL (61), TACITUS (26), NEWSPAPEROFRECORD (25), IMPROBABLE (22), INSTILLED REGARD (18), STARSHIP JUBILEE (16), DUNBAR ROAD (10), UNITED (10), GUARANA (8), HONOR A.P. (7), FACTOR THIS (4), WAR OF WILL (4), CE CE (3), WHITMORE (3), VELOCITY (2), NETWORK EFFECT (1), SERENGETI EMPRESS (1), NO PAROLE (1), AQUAPHOBIA (1)

Votes by Voter