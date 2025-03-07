_____________________________________________________________

DUALITY SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT AND NTRA PRESENT “WINNER’S CIRCLE” – A DOCUMENTARY DIVING INTO THE HIGH-STAKES WORLD OF CHAMPIONSHIP HORSE GAMBLING

Premieres on YouTube and other select locations

Watch the film here

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & LEXINGTON, KY. – Duality Sports & Entertainment, in collaboration with the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), proudly presents Winner’s Circle, a short documentary offering an exclusive look into the high-stakes world of professional horse race betting at the 2024 National Horseplayers Championship (NHC). The film debuts today on Duality’s YouTube channel, with exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes content available on NTRA.com.

Each year, thousands of bettors put their skills, strategy, and bankroll to the test in qualifiers across the country, competing for a coveted spot at Caesars Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas. The NHC is the pinnacle of horse gambling, bringing together over 600 elite horseplayers battling for the $800,000 grand prize and the prestigious title of “Horseplayer of the Year.”

Inside the Ultimate Test for Horseplayers

Winner’s Circle captures the intensity, strategy, and passion of the competitors who dedicate their lives to beating the odds and mastering the art of handicapping. Featured figures include:

Alexa Zepp – A rising star working to bring more women into the world of horse gambling while proving herself in the sport.

– A rising star working to while proving herself in the sport. Seth Morris – A former finance professional who turned his love of betting into a career as a bloodstock agent and racing manager .

– A former finance professional who turned his love of betting into a career as a . Justin Mustari – The youngest player to ever win the NHC, and who just hit big at the Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge taking home $159,000, gives it a shot at being named “Horseplayer of the Year” for a second time.

“The moment we stepped onto the tournament floor at the NHC, it was clear that horse racing’s most passionate and knowledgeable fans are its gamblers,” said Michael Horton, director of Winner’s Circle. “Handicapping is a mix of skill, instinct, and deep research. The dedication these players bring to the game is what makes this world so compelling.”

“The NHC is to Thoroughbred racing what the U.S. Open is to golf. Anyone can qualify and compete in the NHC for a life-changing score, an Eclipse Award and the title of Horseplayer of the Year. It’s the most competitive stage for horseplayers, where the best minds in the game test their skills under intense pressure,” said Tom Rooney, President and Chief Executive Officer of the NTRA. “Duality has captured the drama and excitement that makes this tournament so special.”

How to Watch & Follow Along

Winner’s Circle premieres TODAY on Duality Sports & Entertainment’s YouTube channel. Visit NTRA.com and follow @Dualityent on social media for more information.

About NTRA

The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) is a coalition of racetrack operators, horseplayers, owners, breeders, and industry stakeholders committed to advancing the popularity, integrity, and welfare of Thoroughbred racing. Through advocacy, innovation, and strategic partnerships, NTRA continues to shape the sport’s future.

About Duality Sports & Entertainment

Duality Sports & Entertainment is a Charlotte, NC-based production company specializing in premium content ideation and creation driven by established and emerging intellectual property rights. Duality’s CEO and Executive Producer, Michael Hayden, has received multiple Emmy nominations and has worked with NFL, NASCAR, UFC, PFL, and other major sports properties. Hayden has also previously developed and produced a series with Baker Mayfield and is co-founder of Served Media alongside tennis legend Andy Roddick.