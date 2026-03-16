Las Vegas (March 15, 2026) – Winning the last race at the Final Table, Dylan Donnelly of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, captured the 27th NTRA National Horseplayers Championship, presented by Caesars Race & Sportsbook, Horseshoe Las Vegas and Racetrack Television Network (RTN). With the dramatic victory at the Horseshoe Events Center, Donnelly earned the first-place prize of $825,000, an Eclipse Award as the Horseplayer of the Year, and a return trip to next year’s NHC.

Donnelly prevailed over three hard-fought days, March 13-15, against the nation’s top horseplayers by amassing a mythical bankroll of $342.84. Frank Polk, from Oklahoma City, OK, finished second with $342.00, followed by Tommy Lenberg, of Sparks, NV, in third with $334.94. Richard Sugimoto of Big Bear City, CA, who led the Championship going into the Final Table’s seven mandatory races, finished fourth with $324.08, followed in fifth place by Tammy Johns, from Meridian, ID, with $302.56. Dan Piazza of Chicago, IL, the defending NHC Champion, finished sixth with $290.98 and recorded the best finish of any defending champion since Chris Littlemore finished seventh in his title defense in 2019.

Donnelly, fourth going into the final race, earned $37.80 when Crazy Cavalier won Santa Anita’s fifth race by a length over None Above the Law. Polk cashed a place ticket on the runner-up for $12, but still came up 84 cents short of tying Donnelly. Polk briefly led when Jayhawk won Gulfstream’s 10th race with two races remaining.

Lenberg led the Final Table going into the final race after he cashed $13.20 on Chupapi Munyao winning Oaklawn’s ninth race.

“I thought I was in a good spot in fourth [place, going into the final race] because the guys in first, second, and third were probably placing [bets on] shorter-priced horses,” said Donnelly. “But Frank Polk took the six (None Above the Law) and I was sweating out those payouts. I thought the one (Kokosan) would be tough, but if there was pace, the four (Crazy Cavalier) was going to be the best closer. He was in form.”

The 2026 NHC began Friday morning with 828 entries from 651 players, and was reduced to 83 entries after Saturday. Bankrolls amassed during Day 1, Day 2, and the Semifinals rolled over to the Final Table, with the 10 finalists settling the NHC score in seven “mandatory” assigned races.

“Congratulations to Dylan Donnelly on winning the 27th NHC in a photo finish,” said Tom Rooney, President and CEO of the NTRA. “He proved why our sport is one of the most dramatic in the country, and that consistency and hard work pay off. Congratulations also to all of our Final Table contestants and all of the NHC participants. Qualifying to the NHC is a testament to their handicapping skill.”

The official top 10 finishers at the 2026 NHC and prize money won are:

Dylan Donnelly, $825,000 ($342.84) Frank Polk, $300,000 ($342.00) Tommy Lenberg, $200,000 ($334.94) Richard Sugimoto, $150,000 ($324.08) Tammy Johns, $125,000 ($302.56) Dan Piazza, $100,000 ($290.98) GT Nixon, $90,000 ($287.72) Kenneth Jordan, $85,000 ($287.34) Roger McDow, $80,000 ($284.20) Terrence Frank, $75,000 ($283.22)

Total cash and prizes awarded over the three days was $5,229,000, with more than $3,238,000 in cash alone. The tournament results can be viewed at NTRA.com.

The tournament format for the 2026 NHC was meant to be the best possible test of picking winners. Players attempted to earn the highest possible bankroll based on mythical $2 Win/Place wagers. Assigned “mandatory” races – six on Day 1, eight on Day 2, and seven at the Final Table – were announced at least 24 hours prior to each contest day.

Additionally, the Silver Sunday Contest was available to all individuals competing in the tournament with no entry fee. John Tipton, of Novato, Calif., finished first, scoring $142.14 on 17 races. He earned $25,000 and a berth in the 2027 NHC.

The NHC weekend concluded with the annual Champions’ Dinner, featuring the presentation of prizes and the induction of the 12th NHC Hall of Fame class: Mike Ferrozzo, Chris Littlemore, Kevin Engelhard, and Ken Seeman.

In addition to its three presenting sponsors ― Caesars Race & Sportsbook, Horseshoe Las Vegas and Racetrack Television Network ― the NHC is supported by official partners America’s Best Racing, Brisnet, Daily Racing Form, Equibase, EquinEdge, Morningline.io, Race Lens, Twinspires, and the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance

To sign up for the 2026 NHC Tour and win your way to next year’s NHC visit to www.ntra.com/membership.

About the NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky. and Washington, D.C., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators, owners, breeders, trainers and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing.