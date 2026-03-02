Final opportunity to win an entry to the 2026 NHC hosted at Horseshoe Las Vegas

Lexington, Ky. (March 2, 2026) – Registration is now open for the annual National Horseplayers Championship ‘Last Chance/First Chance’ Contest at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, the final chance to qualify for the 27th National Horseplayers Championship (NHC). The NHC-eve fixture will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Last year’s ‘Last Chance/First Chance’ Contest yielded a record 32 seats into the weekend’s NHC and had a record 1,002 entries (a 13% increase above the previous year’s record). For horseplayers wanting a final shot at competing for the biggest cash prize in Thoroughbred racing contest play and an Eclipse Award, the ‘Last Chance/First Chance’ Contest is their final opportunity. For those who are already qualified, it’s a way to earn a second entry to NHC 2026. And for those who already hold the maximum two entries to this year’s NHC, the ‘Last Chance/First Chance’ offers the opportunity to secure a berth to the 2027 NHC.

The top five places at the ‘Last Chance/First Chance’ Contest are guaranteed to win a qualifying spot to #NHC2026 provided they are a current 2025 NHC Tour member. One additional qualifying spot to the NHC will be awarded for every 20 entries over the first 140 entries. The top 10 finishers will receive cash prizes based on the Prize Money Structure Sheet, which will be provided once the final number of entries has been determined.

The ‘Last Chance/First Chance’ Contest includes races from a list of eligible tracks and the tournament format requires participants to make a total of 11 mythical WIN/PLACE wagers (four mandatory races and seven player’s choice). A $600 entry fee must be paid in full prior to participating in the tournament. Players may register in person at the Paris Race and Sports Book or online at NTRA.com (registration closes Wednesday March 11 at 8:00 pm PT). Participants may purchase up to four entries in the Last Chance/First Chance Contest. Full contest rules can be found on ntra.com.

To sign up for the NHC Tour, go to www.ntra.com/membership.

About the NHC

The NHC is the most important tournament of the year for horseplayers and is the culmination of a year-long series of NTRA-sanctioned local tournaments conducted by racetracks, casino race books, off-track betting facilities, and horse racing and handicapping websites, each of which sends its top qualifiers to the national finals. There are no bye-ins to the NHC. Each year, the NHC winner joins other human and equine champions as an honoree at the Eclipse Awards and is named Horseplayer of the Year. For more information on the NHC, visit NTRA.com/nhc.

About the NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky. and Washington, D.C., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators, owners, breeders, trainers and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing through consensus-based leadership, legislative advocacy, safety and integrity initiatives, fan engagement and corporate partner development. For more information visit NTRA.com.

