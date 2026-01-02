Lexington, Ky. (Jan. 2, 2026) ─ The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), National Turf Writers And Broadcasters (NTWAB), and Daily Racing Form announced today that FanDuel TV will televise the live announcement of the finalists for the 2025 Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards this Sunday, January 4 at Noon ET.

The Eclipse Awards, honoring excellence in Thoroughbred racing, are voted upon by the NTRA, represented by member racetrack racing officials and Equibase field personnel, NTWAB, and Daily Racing Form, and are produced by the NTRA. The announcement of the Eclipse Awards finalists on FanDuel TV is sponsored by John Deere, The Jockey Club, and the NTRA.

FanDuel TV also will televise live the 55th Annual Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards at The Breakers Palm Beach in Florida on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The evening will begin with the Red Carpet show at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be co-hosted by Britney Eurton and Lindsay Czarniak, and Caton Bredar will again serve as the Ceremony Announcer. The evening will culminate with the announcement of the 2025 Horse of the Year. Finalists in the Horse of the Year category also will be announced earlier that evening.

Back again this year will be an Eclipse Awards Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the PDJF which will be held on Thursday morning prior to the awards ceremony on The Ocean Course at The Breakers. Also, one lucky fan and a guest will win a chance to attend this year’s year show as part of the Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards Sweepstakes. The grand prize winner and their guest will also accompany Resolute Racing at the Pegasus World Cup. There is no purchase necessary to participate in the promotion and entries may be made on the NTRA website, or its accompanying social media channels, and the Resolute Racing website, or its accompanying social media channels. Fans can enter the contest by submitting their name, information, and explanation as to why they want to win this once in a lifetime experience. Entries are now open online and continue through January 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with the winner drawn on January 10.

More information about the Eclipse Awards can be found at https://www.ntra.com/eclipse-awards/. Should you have any questions please reach out to Michele Ravencraft at mravencraft@ntra.com.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier mobile gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across sports betting, iGaming, horse racing, advance-deposit wagering and daily fantasy sports. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, (LSE: FLTR) the world’s largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands.

About the Eclipse Awards

Produced by the NTRA, The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies. Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), Daily Racing Form, National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) member racing officials and Equibase field personnel.

About Resolute Racing

Resolute Racing is committed to the highest standards of excellence and transparency in the horse racing industry. Driven by a passion for the sport and the welfare of every horse, we prioritize ethical practices and accountability across our operations. Founded by John Stewart, Resolute Racing is dedicated to ensuring that every racehorse has a secure future, fostering a culture of responsibility among owners, trainers, and all participants. With a focus on integrity and respect for the animals, we aim to set a new standard in the racing world, where success is measured not only by wins but by the long-term care and well-being of our thoroughbreds.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Originally built in 1896, The Breakers remains one of America’s legendary resort destinations. Renowned for its seaside glamour and world-class service, the 538-room, Italian Renaissance-style hotel resides on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach. With unapologetic luxury, Resort amenities feature a private beach, four oceanfront pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 luxury beach bungalows and a variety of watersports; a new luxury spa; indoor-outdoor Ocean Fitness center; 36 holes of championship golf, including the Ocean Course and The Breakers Rees Jones® Course; 10 Har-Tru tennis courts; a Family Entertainment Center; an array of on-site boutiques; and nine acclaimed restaurants, with settings ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated.

