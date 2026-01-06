Lexington, Ky. (Jan. 6, 2026) ─ Eleven of the most memorable, massive, and momentous events from Thoroughbred racing in North America last year have been nominated for the 2025 FanDuel Racing-NTRA Moment of the Year, a distinction determined by fan voting and recognized at the annual Eclipse Awards. Voting is now open on the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) website, NTRA.com, and via X (formerly Twitter), where every retweet or use of the official hashtag for the moments as presented on the @NTRA account will be counted as one vote. The FanDuel Racing-NTRA Moment of the Year will be recognized during the 55th annual Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards Presented by John Deere, The Jockey Club, and the NTRA at The Breakers Palm Beach in Florida on January 22, 2026.

To vote on the NTRA website, go HERE. Fans are permitted to vote for multiple moments but there is a limit of one vote per moment for each X account. Subsequent votes from an account will be disqualified. Votes for the poll must be submitted by January 15 at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

The eligible 2025 moments were selected to demonstrate the various equine and human achievements, as well as human emotions, exhibited throughout the year. Events that fans can choose from are listed as follows, along with the designated hashtag which can be used to vote:

May 2 #cheeroaks – Godolphin homebred Good Cheer wins the Kentucky Oaks to remain undefeated through the Oaks in seven lifetime starts. The daughter of Medaglia d’Oro won these races by a combined 44 ½ lengths.

The daughter of Medaglia d’Oro won these races by a combined 44 ½ lengths. May 3 #sovereigntyderby – Godolphin homebred Sovereignty rallies late to win the Kentucky Derby and gives owner/breeder Godolphin the elusive Kentucky Oaks-Kentucky Derby double. Sovereignty is Godolphin’s first Kentucky Derby winner.

Sovereignty is Godolphin’s first Kentucky Derby winner. May 17 #journalismpreakness – Journalism takes the 150th Preakness Stakes in a dramatic stretch run where the Curlin colt exchanges bumps with two rivals. This was the final running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico before a new grandstand/clubhouse structure is built there in time for the 2027 running. Laurel Park will host the 2026 Preakness Stakes.

This was the final running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico before a new grandstand/clubhouse structure is built there in time for the 2027 running. Laurel Park will host the 2026 Preakness Stakes. June 7 #sovereigntybelmont – Sovereignty bypasses the Preakness and claims the final jewel of the Triple Crown by defeating Journalism in the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. The Belmont Stakes is scheduled to be run again at the Spa in 2026 before moving back to Belmont Park in 2027.

The Belmont Stakes is scheduled to be run again at the Spa in 2026 before moving back to Belmont Park in 2027. June 28 #dwayne – Legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas (“Coach”) dies at the age of 89. The basketball coach turned Hall of Fame horse trainer won 15 Triple Crown races, including his most recent in the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, and 20 Breeders’ Cup races.

The basketball coach turned Hall of Fame horse trainer won 15 Triple Crown races, including his most recent in the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, and 20 Breeders’ Cup races. July 19 #journalismhaskell – Journalism uses a late kick to collect his third Grade 1 win of 2025 in the Haskell Stakes. The Preakness winner also won the Santa Anita Derby.

The Preakness winner also won the Santa Anita Derby. August 23 #sovereigntytravers – Sovereignty romps by 10 lengths in the Travers Stakes to solidify his spot at the top of the 3-year-old male division . The Travers was the son of Into Mischief’s fourth straight graded stakes win, including three Grade 1s.

. The Travers was the son of Into Mischief’s fourth straight graded stakes win, including three Grade 1s. August 30 #fiercenesspacific – Champion Fierceness overcomes early race trouble to win the Pacific Classic. The 2023 Eclipse Award champion 2-year-old male ducked in towards the temporary rail just after the start, but Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez perfectly piloted the City of Light colt from there.

The 2023 Eclipse Award champion 2-year-old male ducked in towards the temporary rail just after the start, but Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez perfectly piloted the City of Light colt from there. October 31 #tedisperfect – Ted Noffey completes an undefeated campaign by winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. The 2-year-old Into Mischief colt, “named” after owner Spendthrift Farm’s general manager Ned Toffey, ended the year perfect in four starts.

The 2-year-old Into Mischief colt, “named” after owner Spendthrift Farm’s general manager Ned Toffey, ended the year perfect in four starts. November 1 #foreverclassic – Forever Young (JPN) becomes the first Japanese bred and based horse to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic. The 4-year-old colt defeated last year’s winner, 2024 Eclipse Award champion 3-year-old male Sierra Leone, by half a length and boosted his career earnings to more than $19.3 million.

The 4-year-old colt defeated last year’s winner, 2024 Eclipse Award champion 3-year-old male Sierra Leone, by half a length and boosted his career earnings to more than $19.3 million. November 2 #flavienwins7 – Flavien Prat sets a NYRA single card record when riding 7 winners in 10 mounts on closing day of the Belmont at the Big A meet. Six of his wins were consecutive and Prat’s mounts finished 2nd three times, for a 10-7-3-0 ledger on the day.

Past Moments of the Year

The first-ever “NTRA Moment of the Year” was the touching scene between Charismatic and jockey Chris Antley following the 1999 Belmont Stakes. The next year’s winner was the stretch run of the 2000 Breeders’ Cup Classic, which saw Tiznow hold on for a dramatic victory against Giant’s Causeway. Tiznow won again the following year as fans selected his stirring repeat victory in the Classic over Sakhee. In 2002, fans cited the passing of the last living Triple Crown winner, Seattle Slew. In 2003, the popular Kentucky Derby win by Funny Cide was selected. Birdstone’s upset win in the Belmont Stakes over Smarty Jones took down top honors for 2004. In 2005, fans selected Afleet Alex’s spectacular victory in the 2005 Preakness Stakes.

Voters in 2006 chose Barbaro’s gallant struggle to recover from his Preakness injury while at the New Bolton Center. The 2007 Moment of the Year was a historic victory by the filly Rags to Riches over Curlin in the Belmont Stakes. In 2008, it was Zenyatta’s win in the Breeders’ Cup Ladies’ Classic. Zenyatta “repeated” in 2009 as fans selected her triumph in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

In 2010, fans selected Blame’s narrow Breeders’ Cup Classic victory over Zenyatta. Drosselmeyer’s hard-fought win over Game on Dude in the Breeders’ Cup Classic was the public’s choice for 2011. For 2012, the recovery of Paynter from near-deadly battles with laminitis and colitis captured the hearts of voters like no other story. In 2013, fans recognized Mucho Macho Man’s nose victory in the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic for his popular connections. The 2014 award went to California Chrome’s dominant win in Kentucky Derby 140. In 2015 there was a landslide vote in favor of American Pharoah’s historic Triple Crown-clinching Belmont Stakes win. In 2016, California Chrome was again part of the winning moment – a dramatic Dubai World Cup victory that came as Victor Espinoza’s saddle slipped out from underneath him.

In 2017, the tragic fire at San Luis Rey and the industry’s response led the way among the votes cast while Justify’s sweep of the Classics to become just the 13th Triple Crown winner was the clear pick the following year. In 2019, Maximum Security’s historic disqualification in the 145th Kentucky Derby – the first winner in Derby history to be demoted for a racing infraction— earned the distinction. In 2020, Authentic’s historic win in the 146th Kentucky Derby, run in September and without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, was voted as the FanDuel Racing-NTRA Moment of the Year.

Breeders’ Cup success had eluded Japanese runners as evidenced by an 0-13 record heading into the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. That changed dramatically on Breeders’ Cup Saturday when Marche Lorraine (45-1/Distaff) and Loves Only You (4-1/Filly & Mare Turf) each won for trainer Yoshito Yahagi. The victories by the Japanese duo was voted the 2021 FanDuel Racing-NTRA Moment of the Year.

In 2022, the uplifting story between a boy and a horse that swept across America had the ultimate ending when Cody’s Wish won the Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., on November 5, 2022 in dramatic fashion. With namesake Cody Dorman and family in attendance, Cody’s Wish gave a winning performance that continues to warm the hearts of all who watched in amazement. This story was voted the 2022 FanDuel Racing-NTRA Moment of the Year.

In 2023, Cody’s Wish thrilled the Breeders’ Cup crowd and his namesake, Cody Dorman, yet again by winning the Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile for the second consecutive year. The 5-year-old son of Curlin edged Preakness winner National Treasure for owner/breeder Godolphin. With namesake Cody Dorman and family in attendance, Cody’s Wish gave a winning performance that continues to warm the hearts of all who watched in amazement. Finally, in 2024, the winning moment was Seize the Grey claiming the Preakness for trainer D. Wayne Lukas and the microshare ownership group MyRacehorse.

