Lexington, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2026) ─ The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), Daily Racing Form, and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB) announced today that the 55th Annual Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards will air live on FanDuel TV and Racetrack Television Network (RTN) on Thursday, January 22 from The Breakers Palm Beach in Florida. The Red-Carpet Show on FanDuel TV, hosted by Christina Blacker and Andie Biancone, will begin at 6:30 pm ET, with the ceremony following at 7:30 pm ET.

Presented by John Deere, The Jockey Club, and the NTRA, the Eclipse Awards will honor the 2025 human and equine Champions of Thoroughbred racing. The evening will culminate with the announcement of the 2025 Horse of the Year. In addition to FanDuel TV and RTN, the ceremony will be streamed live on multiple outlets including: NTRA.com, Equibase.com, Bloodhorse.com, TDN.com, and DRF.com.

After an outstanding year of racing, the Eclipse Awards will return for the fourth consecutive year at The Breakers Palm Beach, with co-hosts Lindsay Czarniak and Britney Eurton presiding over the show and Caton Bredar again serving as the Ceremony Announcer.

Named after the great 18th-century Thoroughbred racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, the awards will be presented in 17 categories. Media Eclipse Award winners, the National Horseplayer of the Year, and the FanDuel Racing-NTRA Moment of the Year as voted on by fans will also be honored at the awards ceremony.

About the Eclipse Awards

Produced by the NTRA, The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies. Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), Daily Racing Form, National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) member racing officials and Equibase field personnel. Each Eclipse Awards Finalist will be provided two complimentary tickets to the Awards show courtesy of The Jockey Club.

About Resolute Racing

Resolute Racing is committed to the highest standards of excellence and transparency in the horse racing industry. Driven by a passion for the sport and the welfare of every horse, we prioritize ethical practices and accountability across our operations. Founded by John Stewart, Resolute Racing is dedicated to ensuring that every racehorse has a secure future, fostering a culture of responsibility among owners, trainers, and all participants. With a focus on integrity and respect for the animals, we aim to set a new standard in the racing world, where success is measured not only by wins but by the long-term care and well-being of our thoroughbreds.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Originally built in 1896, The Breakers remains one of America’s legendary resort destinations. Renowned for its seaside glamour and world-class service, the 538-room, Italian Renaissance-style hotel resides on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach. With unapologetic luxury, Resort amenities feature a private beach, four oceanfront pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 luxury beach bungalows and a variety of watersports; a new luxury spa; indoor-outdoor Ocean Fitness center; 36 holes of championship golf, including the Ocean Course and The Breakers Rees Jones® Course; 10 Har-Tru tennis courts; a Family Entertainment Center; an array of on-site boutiques; and nine acclaimed restaurants, with settings ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated.

Contact: Jim Gluckson, Eclipse Awards, Jim.gluckson@gmail.com

###

###