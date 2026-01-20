Lexington, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2026) ─ The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), Daily Racing Form, and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB) announced today the full list of sponsors for the 55th Annual Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for all of our partners,” said NTRA President and CEO Tom Rooney. “Without them, the Eclipse Awards wouldn’t be possible, so I wanted to personally thank them. Together with our many supportive sponsors, we are excited to continue showcasing the best of the best in Thoroughbred racing.”

In addition to Resolute Racing, Eclipse Awards partners include John Deere, The Jockey Club, the Breeders’ Cup, Daily Racing Form, Dean Dorton, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, the Ed Brown Society, Fan Duel Racing, Hallway Feeds, Keeneland, Kentucky Downs, Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund, Light Up Racing, Monmouth Park, the NTRA, NTRA Equine Discounts, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters, Oaklawn Park, the Palm Beach Kennel Club, the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, Racetrack Television Network, The Maryland Jockey Club, Spendthrift Farm, the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, and the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association.

Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), Daily Racing Form, National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) member racing officials, and Equibase field personnel.

About the Eclipse Awards

Produced by the NTRA, The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies. Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), Daily Racing Form, National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) member racing officials and Equibase field personnel. Each Eclipse Awards Finalist will be provided two complimentary tickets to the Awards show courtesy of The Jockey Club.

About Resolute Racing

Resolute Racing is committed to the highest standards of excellence and transparency in the horse racing industry. Driven by a passion for the sport and the welfare of every horse, we prioritize ethical practices and accountability across our operations. Founded by John Stewart, Resolute Racing is dedicated to ensuring that every racehorse has a secure future, fostering a culture of responsibility among owners, trainers, and all participants. With a focus on integrity and respect for the animals, we aim to set a new standard in the racing world, where success is measured not only by wins but by the long-term care and well-being of our thoroughbreds.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Originally built in 1896, The Breakers remains one of America’s legendary resort destinations. Renowned for its seaside glamour and world-class service, the 538-room, Italian Renaissance-style hotel resides on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach. With unapologetic luxury, Resort amenities feature a private beach, four oceanfront pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 luxury beach bungalows and a variety of watersports; a new luxury spa; indoor-outdoor Ocean Fitness center; 36 holes of championship golf, including the Ocean Course and The Breakers Rees Jones® Course; 10 Har-Tru tennis courts; a Family Entertainment Center; an array of on-site boutiques; and nine acclaimed restaurants, with settings ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated.

