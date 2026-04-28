Renegade, shown winning the Arkansas Derby (G1) last out, is the 4-1 morning line favorite for Saturday’s 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby (G1). Owned by Repole Stable and Robert & Lawana Low, the Into Mischief colt is trained by Todd Pletcher and will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. Photo credit: Kurtis Coady/Coady

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – April 27, 2026

Week 14 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through April 26. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1RENEGADE (17)3-C2-2-0-02611
2COMMANDMENT (6)3-C3-3-0-02512
3FURTHER ADO (5)3-C2-1-1-02363
4THE PUMA3-C4-1-2-11744
5SO HAPPY3-C3-2-0-11185
6EMERGING MARKET3-C2-2-0-01146
7CHIEF WALLABEE3-C3-1-1-11108
8SILENT TACTIC3-C4-1-3-0817
9POTENTE3-C3-2-1-0639
10FULLEFFORT3-C3-1-2-04010

Other horses receiving votes: ALBUS (21), GOLDEN TEMPO (14), INCREDIBOLT (12), EXPLORA (8), CLASS PRESIDENT (8), DANON BOURBON (7), PAVLOVIAN (6), BELLA BALLERINA (6), PROM QUEEN (4), NEARLY (3), ENGLISHMAN (2), INTREPIDO (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MAGNITUDE (14)4-C2-2-0-02531
2WHITE ABARRIO (12)7-H2-1-1-02522
3SOVEREIGNTY (1)4-C1-0-1-01943
4SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (1)7-H2-2-0-01485
5NYSOS5-H1-0-1-01436
6FOREVER YOUNG (JPN)5-H2-1-1-01334
7JOURNALISM4-C1-0-0-11227
8KNIGHTSBRIDGE5-H2-2-0-01128
9SPLENDORA5-M2-2-0-0479
10IMAGINATION5-H1-1-0-03410

Other horses receiving votes: BURNHAM SQUARE (16), BAEZA (13), TOUCHUPONASTAR (12), ZULU KINGDOM (9), BANISHING (8), BOOK ‘EM DANNO (7), LAGYNOS (7), TEST SCORE (5), FAR BRIDGE (5), FURTHER ADO (4), COMMANDMENT (3), LUSH LIPS (GB) (3), GRANDE (2), RENEGADE (2), HIT SHOW (2), ECLATANT (1), CORNUCOPIAN (1), SAUDI CROWN (1), STARS AND STRIPES (1)

Votes by Voter