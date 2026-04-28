NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – April 27, 2026

Week 14 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through April 26. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 RENEGADE (17) 3-C 2-2-0-0 261 1 2 COMMANDMENT (6) 3-C 3-3-0-0 251 2 3 FURTHER ADO (5) 3-C 2-1-1-0 236 3 4 THE PUMA 3-C 4-1-2-1 174 4 5 SO HAPPY 3-C 3-2-0-1 118 5 6 EMERGING MARKET 3-C 2-2-0-0 114 6 7 CHIEF WALLABEE 3-C 3-1-1-1 110 8 8 SILENT TACTIC 3-C 4-1-3-0 81 7 9 POTENTE 3-C 3-2-1-0 63 9 10 FULLEFFORT 3-C 3-1-2-0 40 10

Other horses receiving votes: ALBUS (21), GOLDEN TEMPO (14), INCREDIBOLT (12), EXPLORA (8), CLASS PRESIDENT (8), DANON BOURBON (7), PAVLOVIAN (6), BELLA BALLERINA (6), PROM QUEEN (4), NEARLY (3), ENGLISHMAN (2), INTREPIDO (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MAGNITUDE (14) 4-C 2-2-0-0 253 1 2 WHITE ABARRIO (12) 7-H 2-1-1-0 252 2 3 SOVEREIGNTY (1) 4-C 1-0-1-0 194 3 4 SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (1) 7-H 2-2-0-0 148 5 5 NYSOS 5-H 1-0-1-0 143 6 6 FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) 5-H 2-1-1-0 133 4 7 JOURNALISM 4-C 1-0-0-1 122 7 8 KNIGHTSBRIDGE 5-H 2-2-0-0 112 8 9 SPLENDORA 5-M 2-2-0-0 47 9 10 IMAGINATION 5-H 1-1-0-0 34 10

Other horses receiving votes: BURNHAM SQUARE (16), BAEZA (13), TOUCHUPONASTAR (12), ZULU KINGDOM (9), BANISHING (8), BOOK ‘EM DANNO (7), LAGYNOS (7), TEST SCORE (5), FAR BRIDGE (5), FURTHER ADO (4), COMMANDMENT (3), LUSH LIPS (GB) (3), GRANDE (2), RENEGADE (2), HIT SHOW (2), ECLATANT (1), CORNUCOPIAN (1), SAUDI CROWN (1), STARS AND STRIPES (1)