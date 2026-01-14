Lexington, Ky. (Jan. 14, 2026) ─ In recognition of remarkable achievements in horsemanship and for creating innovative ways to improve the human-equine relationship at the starting gate of horse races, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Daily Racing Form, and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters have announced that Bob Duncan has been honored with a Special Eclipse Award for Career Excellence.

Duncan will be presented the Special Award at the 55th annual Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards on Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Breakers Palm Beach in Florida.

Understanding the essential importance of a clean start to every horse race, Duncan, over the span of more than 50 years at the New York Racing Association (“NYRA”) tracks, helped make the starting gate and the starts friendlier for racehorses by developing a natural method to communicate with the horse, revolutionizing the starting experience.

Duncan, who grew up in Elmont, New York, began working at the NYRA tracks in 1967-68, and after a two-year stint serving with the Army in Korea, returned stateside to become an assistant starter to Frank Calvarese. In 1993, he succeeded Calvarese to become NYRA’s head starter, a position he held until his retirement in 2004. He remained a consultant for NYRA and continues to provide his services to private racing stables.

For years, starting gate crews struggled to get horses into the gate. In the 1990s, Duncan came to the realization that common practices of using fear and intimidation were counterproductive and counterintuitive. Horses, by and large, were being loaded into the gate, but the process was often a recipe for disaster.

“Horses respond to good leadership,” said Duncan. “Once we started communicating in a language that the horses understood, they responded calmly, and their performance improved. By watching horses, you learn how to connect with them; the key is to set aside your ego and any urge to dominate the horse. They are prey animals, and dominance just doesn’t work. We used to think we were heroes just to get the horses into the starting gate, but we didn’t realize the price that the horses were paying and, in turn, how it hurt their connections and the sport.”

“Bob revolutionized the starting gate process over his 50-year tenure,” said Hall of Fame trainer and eight-time Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher. “He was the first to introduce more humane, behaviorally informed practices in his running of the gate-schooling and starting-gate program, establishing a model now emulated internationally. He led the charge in urging the industry to use natural horsemanship not only at the gate but throughout all elements of the training, racing, and breeding process.

“What began with smaller changes like limiting the use of buggy whips and blindfolds,” continued Pletcher, “turned into a complete overhaul of the current system focusing on bringing in the practices of Monty Roberts, Pat and Linda Parelli, Ray Hunt, and the like, to create calm horses at the gate and build a safer environment for all involved.”

After seeing that New York was producing consistently calm and cooperative horses that were breaking and racing better, Duncan’s teaching began to receive national and international attention, and he was asked to work with trainers like Aidan O’Brien and Gai Waterhouse, among others, in Ireland, Australia, Barbados, and other countries.

Duncan’s methods were well institutionalized in New York. In 2004, there were 6,000 horse visits to the gates at NYRA tracks without a serious occurrence at the starting gate.

In later years, Duncan worked with the starting gate crew at Churchill Downs and started the 2006 Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby. In 2009, Duncan worked with the Pletcher-trained Quality Road, who was fractious and unruly while being loaded for the start of the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park, and had to be scratched.

Following that incident, Duncan got a call from Pletcher. “I came down from Saratoga and schooled him at Belmont Park,” Duncan remembers. “I just took him in the stall with my rope halter and spent 15 minutes with him, moving him back and forth, and connecting with him. He was almost instantly responsive.”

In 2010, a calmer Quality Road won four graded stakes races, including Grade 1 fixtures in the Donn Handicap, Metropolitan Handicap, and the Woodward Stakes.

Moved upon hearing the news of receiving a Special Eclipse Award, Duncan reflected, “This is not something that normally happens in our discipline. There is so much joy and satisfaction to this process— handling the horses in this way — that it’s like winning a little Eclipse Award every morning.”

