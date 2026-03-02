NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – March 2, 2026

Week 6 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 1. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 PALADIN (21) 3-C 1-1-0-0 291 1 2 COMMANDMENT (7) 3-C 2-2-0-0 253 11 3 NEARLY (1) 3-C 2-2-0-0 211 2 4 CLASS PRESIDENT 3-C 2-1-1-0 196 N/A 5 SILENT TACTIC 3-C 3-1-2-0 157 5 6 RENEGADE 3-C 1-1-0-0 117 3 7 CHIEF WALLABEE 3-C 2-1-1-0 108 19 8 FURTHER ADO (1) 3-C 0-0-0-0 82 6 9T BRANT (1) 3-C 0-0-0-0 60 8 9T IRON HONOR 3-C 1-1-0-0 60 N/A

Other horses receiving votes: GOLDEN TEMPO (50), PLUTARCH (20), CHIP HONCHO (16), BELLA BALLERINA (14), CANALETTO (12), INTREPIDO (11), LITMUS TEST (10), BOYD (10), EXPLORA (6), SOLITUDE DUDE (6), REAGAN’S HONOR (5), SO HAPPY (2), OBLITERATION (2), POTENTE (1), ZANY (1), GREAT WHITE (1), PAVLOVIAN (1), TED NOFFEY (1), STRATEGIC RISK (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 SOVEREIGNTY (15) 4-C 0-0-0-0 262 1 2 FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (14) 5-H 1-1-0-0 226 2 3 NYSOS 5-H 1-0-1-0 215 3 4 SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING 7-H 1-1-0-0 168 4 5 KNIGHTSBRIDGE 5-H 2-2-0-0 144 11 6 MAGNITUDE 4-C 1-1-0-0 138 26 7 JOURNALISM 4-C 0-0-0-0 129 6 8 NITROGEN (2) 4-F 1-1-0-0 128 5 9 IMAGINATION 5-H 1-1-0-0 60 8 10 WHITE ABARRIO 7-H 1-0-1-0 58 7

Other horses receiving votes: BOOK ‘EM DANNO (40), SPLENDORA (24), BAEZA (21), TEST SCORE (20), HIT SHOW (19), REEF RUNNER (15), FULL SERRANO (7), GOAL ORIENTED (7), FORMIDABLE MAN (5), WESTWOOD (5), DESTINO D’ORO (3), BISHOPS BAY (3), CORNUCOPIAN (3), SHE FEELS PRETTY (2), EL POTENTE (1), SHISOSPICY (1), LAGYNOS (1)