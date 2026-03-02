Commandment and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr (inside) hold off Chief Wallabee and Junior Alvarado by a neck to win the Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) for owner Wathnan Racing. The Brad Cox trainee has won three of four lifetime starts and gives sire Into Mischief another top Kentucky Derby prospect. Photo credit: Coglianese Photo/Lauren King

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – March 2, 2026

Week 6 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 1. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1PALADIN (21)3-C1-1-0-02911
2COMMANDMENT (7)3-C2-2-0-025311
3NEARLY (1)3-C2-2-0-02112
4CLASS PRESIDENT3-C2-1-1-0196N/A
5SILENT TACTIC3-C3-1-2-01575
6RENEGADE3-C1-1-0-01173
7CHIEF WALLABEE3-C2-1-1-010819
8FURTHER ADO (1)3-C0-0-0-0826
9TBRANT (1)3-C0-0-0-0608
9TIRON HONOR3-C1-1-0-060N/A

Other horses receiving votes: GOLDEN TEMPO (50), PLUTARCH (20), CHIP HONCHO (16), BELLA BALLERINA (14), CANALETTO (12), INTREPIDO (11), LITMUS TEST (10), BOYD (10), EXPLORA (6), SOLITUDE DUDE (6), REAGAN’S HONOR (5), SO HAPPY (2), OBLITERATION (2), POTENTE (1), ZANY (1), GREAT WHITE (1), PAVLOVIAN (1), TED NOFFEY (1), STRATEGIC RISK (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (15)4-C0-0-0-02621
2FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (14)5-H1-1-0-02262
3NYSOS5-H1-0-1-02153
4SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING7-H1-1-0-01684
5KNIGHTSBRIDGE5-H2-2-0-014411
6MAGNITUDE4-C1-1-0-013826
7JOURNALISM4-C0-0-0-01296
8NITROGEN (2)4-F1-1-0-01285
9IMAGINATION5-H1-1-0-0608
10WHITE ABARRIO7-H1-0-1-0587

Other horses receiving votes: BOOK ‘EM DANNO (40), SPLENDORA (24), BAEZA (21), TEST SCORE (20), HIT SHOW (19), REEF RUNNER (15), FULL SERRANO (7), GOAL ORIENTED (7), FORMIDABLE MAN (5), WESTWOOD (5), DESTINO D’ORO (3), BISHOPS BAY (3), CORNUCOPIAN (3), SHE FEELS PRETTY (2), EL POTENTE (1), SHISOSPICY (1), LAGYNOS (1)

