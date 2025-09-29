Rebel’s Romance (Ire) and Frankie Dettori win the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1) for owner/breeder Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby. The 7-year-old gelding has won 5 of 7 starts in 2025 and is looking to win the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1T) for a record third time. Photo credit: Coglianese Photo/Walter Wlodarczyk

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – September 29, 2025

Week 36 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through September 28. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (26)3-C6-5-1-02771
2FIERCENESS4-C4-2-1-02302
3MINDFRAME (1)4-C4-3-0-01903
4SIERRA LEONE4-C4-1-2-11764
5THORPEDO ANNA (1)4-F5-4-0-01525
6JOURNALISM3-C7-4-3-01296
7BOOK'EM DANNO4-G5-4-0-0847
8REBEL'S ROMANCE7-G7-5-0-182N/A
9BAEZA3-C7-2-3-2428
10ANTIQUARIAN4-C4-2-2-03111

Other horses receiving votes: NYSOS (22), DETERMINISTIC (19), NITROGEN (17), LOCKED (16), SHE FEELS PRETTY (16), JOHANNES (8), FORMIDABLE MAN (7), MYSTIK DAN (5), NEVADA BEACH (5), PATCH ADAMS (5), AG BULLET (5), FOREVER YOUNG (5), WHITE ABARRIO (5), RAGING TORRENT (3), CAVALIERI (3), GOLD PHOENIX (2), LAURELIN (2), DORTH VADER (1), SEISMIC BEAUTY (1)

Votes by Voter