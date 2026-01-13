Lexington, Ky. (Jan. 13, 2026) ─ Encompassing a magnificent career as a journalist, author, historian, and in distinguished service and leadership to racing institutions, the late Edward L. Bowen will be honored with the Eclipse Award of Merit in recognition of a lifetime of outstanding achievement in the Thoroughbred industry.

Bowen’s contributions will be celebrated at the 55th Annual Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards on Jan. 22 at the Breakers Palm Beach in Florida.

Devoting more than 60 years to chronicling the many facets, personalities and rich history of Thoroughbred racing and breeding, Bowen, who passed away in January 2025 at 82, was editor-in-chief of The Blood-Horse magazine, authored more than 20 books, and later was president of the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, and served for 35 years on the nominating committee for the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. He also was intricately involved in the Eclipse Awards from its inception in 1971, writing the opening remarks to each ceremony and writing scripts for all finalists videos.

“Ed’s accomplishments in our sport are readily known,” said The Jockey Club President and COO James L. Gagliano. “Simply put, as a Thoroughbred breeding and racing journalist, Ed was peerless. And while he was perhaps the sport’s greatest historian, his contributions to the health and welfare of the breed through his many years at Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation were a capstone of a great and dynamic career.”

Over the course of his life, Bowen gained respect and admiration from the many people whose lives he touched and the friendships that endured. He is remembered as a mentor, teacher, and great storyteller, and often in an engaging and amusing manner.

“Ed was the finest Turf historian and chronicler of the Thoroughbred industry. Period,” said Kimberly S. (Herbert) Brown, a BloodHorse writer from 1980-2010, and founder of the The Horse: Your Guide to Equine Heathcare. “He wanted stories told with accuracy and heart. Ed taught his staff to be curious, to be devoted to excellence in each story, and to be better with each deadline.”

Bowen was born in Welch, West Virginia, in 1942, and grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He began riding horses as a youth and during summers while attending the University of Florida. It was in Florida that Bowen worked at the Sun-Sentinel newspaper. In 1963, he got a job at BloodHorse and transferred to the University of Kentucky, where he studied journalism.

After a two-year stint as editor of the monthly Canadian Horse magazine, Bowen came back to Kentucky and took the managing editor’s position at BloodHorse. In 1987, he became editor-in-chief. He worked at BloodHorse until 1993.

“He loved horses, and he loved horse people. Every story. He lived it,” said Bowen’s wife, Ruthie to BloodHorse. “He followed the races on the weekend and sent emails to people when they won. He loved the sport. He liked the guy at the barn, he liked the owners, he just loved the whole deal.”

In 1994, Bowen made a career shift, when he was named president of the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation.

During his 24 years at Grayson, Bowen helped propel the organization to remarkable success, which included raising $22 million for research projects for the equine species. In each of his years at the foundation, it was able to bestow $1 million for equine research.

“I can think of no other person who promoted not only the horse, but also horse racing more than Ed Bowen,” said Dell Hancock, former Grayson chair, and current director. “Through his pen and his work at the Hall of Fame he recognized the people and the horses that deserve to be revered. His work at the Grayson Foundation did nothing but make the world safer and better for our equine athletes. Ed was always receptive and enthusiastic about any initiative that raised awareness that research is the path to better health and soundness; and he was always appreciative as well as protective of the research and how the Research Advisory Committee worked. He intuitively knew what was right for the foundation and what is right for our horses. Grayson would not be the same organization it is without the input of Ed Bowen.”

In addition to Grayson, Bowen’s impact on the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame was also significant. He was a museum trustee and served as chair of the Hall of Fame Nominating Committee. He also chaired the Joe Hirsch Media Roll of Honor Selection Committee, and also served previously on the Pillars of the Turf. Bowen was selected for induction into the Hall of Fame as both a member of the Media Roll of Honor and a Pillar of the Turf in 2025.

Said Brien Bouyea, Director of Communications for the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame: “Ed Bowen contributed to the sport of racing in countless ways. The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame specifically benefited from his wisdom and passion for the game for decades. Ed chaired the Hall of Fame Nominating Committee from 1987 through 2024 and led various other committees with exceptional leadership, top communication skills, and an infectious personality. Ed was a friend to everyone and his contributions to racing and the Museum will never be forgotten.”

Bowen was recognized as the Honored Guest of the Thoroughbred Club of America in 2022.

He also received many awards for his writing, including an Eclipse Award for magazine writing in 1992, the National Turf Writers Association’s Walter Haight Award, Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders’ Charles Engelhard Award, among other honors.

