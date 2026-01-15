Lexington, Ky. (Jan. 15, 2026) ─ The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) today announced that Robert Clark, a 66-year-old equine artist from Paris, Ky., has won the Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards Sweepstakes. Clark’s name was randomly selected from the pool of entries.

Clark, whose work includes the book “A Brush with Greatness”, and his wife, Susan, will be guests of the NTRA and Resolute Racing at the 55th Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards, presented by John Deere, The Jockey Club, and the NTRA, on January 22 at The Breakers Palm Beach, Fla. The pair also will be guests of Resolute at the Pegasus World Cup on January 24 at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino.

As part of the promotion, Resolute Racing and the NTRA encouraged fans to enter either themselves or someone they feel would enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime weekend experience.

About the Eclipse Awards

Produced by the NTRA, The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies. Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), Daily Racing Form, National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) member racing officials and Equibase field personnel. Each Eclipse Awards Finalist will be provided two complimentary tickets to the Awards show courtesy of The Jockey Club.

About Resolute Racing

Resolute Racing is committed to the highest standards of excellence and transparency in the horse racing industry. Driven by a passion for the sport and the welfare of every horse, we prioritize ethical practices and accountability across our operations. Founded by John Stewart, Resolute Racing is dedicated to ensuring that every racehorse has a secure future, fostering a culture of responsibility among owners, trainers, and all participants. With a focus on integrity and respect for the animals, we aim to set a new standard in the racing world, where success is measured not only by wins but by the long-term care and well-being of our thoroughbreds.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Originally built in 1896, The Breakers remains one of America’s legendary resort destinations. Renowned for its seaside glamour and world-class service, the 538-room, Italian Renaissance-style hotel resides on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach. With unapologetic luxury, Resort amenities feature a private beach, four oceanfront pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 luxury beach bungalows and a variety of watersports; a new luxury spa; indoor-outdoor Ocean Fitness center; 36 holes of championship golf, including the Ocean Course and The Breakers Rees Jones® Course; 10 Har-Tru tennis courts; a Family Entertainment Center; an array of on-site boutiques; and nine acclaimed restaurants, with settings ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated.

Contact: Jim Gluckson, Eclipse Awards, Jim.gluckson@gmail.com

###

###