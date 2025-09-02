Fierceness and Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez capture the Pacific Classic (G1) by 3 ¼ lengths over Preakness winner Journalism. The Todd Pletcher-trained Fierceness was bred by Mike Repole and is owned by Repole, Derrick Smith, Michael B. Tabor, and Mrs. John Magnier. Photo credit: Benoit Photo

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – September 2, 2025

Week 32 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through September 1. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (27)3-C6-5-1-02931
2FIERCENESS4-C4-2-1-02419
3MINDFRAME (2)4-C4-3-0-02122
4SIERRA LEONE4-C4-1-2-12063
5THORPEDO ANNA (1)4-F5-4-0-01665
6JOURNALISM3-C7-4-3-01574
7BOOK'EM DANNO4-G5-4-0-01126
8NYSOS4-C3-2-1-0657
9DETERMINISTIC4-C4-3-1-0478
10ANTIQUARIAN4-C4-2-2-043N/A

Other horses receiving votes: NITROGEN (27), SHE FEELS PRETTY (21), PATCH ADAMS (8), RAGING TORRENT (7), HIGHLAND FALLS (6), SEISMIC BEAUTY (6), FORMIDABLE MAN (6), AG BULLET (5), WHITE ABARRIO (5), FOREVER YOUNG (4), EL CORDOBES (3), WAYS AND MEANS (3), BAEZA (2), TED NOFFEY (2), HIT SHOW (1), LAURELIN (1), DORTH VADER (1)

Votes by Voter