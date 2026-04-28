Position Summary:

  • Controller level position with opportunity for advancement.
  • Interpret and present financial results, budget variances, and other pertinent financial activity to senior management.
  • Manage and prepare the annual budget and financial projections and manage monthly reports for all company business units (e.g., National Horseplayers Championship, Eclipse Awards, Equine Discounts program)
  • Manage Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable.
  • Manage monthly electronic record keeping and schedule reconciliation of multiple accounts.
  • Reconcile bank accounts and company credit cards.
  • Manage monthly updating and uploading data from sponsors into Salesforce.
  • Create quarterly schedules for commissions.
  • Manage Property and Equipment schedules.
  • Work closely with senior management to align financial performance to the organization’s strategic priorities.
  • Develop and implement all goals, policies and procedures relating to financial management.
  • Coordinate employee benefit renewal process.
  • Manage accounting staff (currently one other individual).
  • Maintain cash and investment balances and project cash flow needs.
  • Manage corporate risk and property and casualty insurance policies.
  • Review and approve company tax returns.
  • Oversee annual financial audit and work with auditors to prepare the annual report and notes to the audited financial statements.
  • Prepare various financial analysis as needed for business units.
  • Manage corporate leases and real estate needs.
  • Implement internal controls to protect the financial integrity of the company.
  • Report to company CEO and COO.

Education and experience requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in accounting
  • MBA or CPA preferred
  • Advanced MS Excel
  • Salesforce reporting
  • NetSuite reporting
  • Excellent analytical skills
  • Ability to manage multiple tasks and complete priorities
  • Ability to effectively communicate

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

  • 401(k)
  • 401(k) matching
  • Dental insurance
  • Flexible spending account
  • Health insurance
  • Life insurance
  • Paid time off
  • Retirement plan
  • Vision insurance

Physical Setting:

  • Office in Lexington, KY

Contact: Keith Chamblin at kchamblin@ntra.com or (859) 621-1120.