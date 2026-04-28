Position Summary:
- Controller level position with opportunity for advancement.
- Interpret and present financial results, budget variances, and other pertinent financial activity to senior management.
- Manage and prepare the annual budget and financial projections and manage monthly reports for all company business units (e.g., National Horseplayers Championship, Eclipse Awards, Equine Discounts program)
- Manage Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable.
- Manage monthly electronic record keeping and schedule reconciliation of multiple accounts.
- Reconcile bank accounts and company credit cards.
- Manage monthly updating and uploading data from sponsors into Salesforce.
- Create quarterly schedules for commissions.
- Manage Property and Equipment schedules.
- Work closely with senior management to align financial performance to the organization’s strategic priorities.
- Develop and implement all goals, policies and procedures relating to financial management.
- Coordinate employee benefit renewal process.
- Manage accounting staff (currently one other individual).
- Maintain cash and investment balances and project cash flow needs.
- Manage corporate risk and property and casualty insurance policies.
- Review and approve company tax returns.
- Oversee annual financial audit and work with auditors to prepare the annual report and notes to the audited financial statements.
- Prepare various financial analysis as needed for business units.
- Manage corporate leases and real estate needs.
- Implement internal controls to protect the financial integrity of the company.
- Report to company CEO and COO.
Education and experience requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting
- MBA or CPA preferred
- Advanced MS Excel
- Salesforce reporting
- NetSuite reporting
- Excellent analytical skills
- Ability to manage multiple tasks and complete priorities
- Ability to effectively communicate
Job Type: Full-time
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Flexible spending account
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Retirement plan
- Vision insurance
Physical Setting:
- Office in Lexington, KY
Contact: Keith Chamblin at kchamblin@ntra.com or (859) 621-1120.