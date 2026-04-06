Further Ado and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr roll to an 11-length win in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1). Trained by Brad Cox and owned by Spendthrift Farm, the son of Gun Runner has accumulated 135 points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, behind only Commandment (150 points). Photo credit: Jim Gallagher/Coady

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – April 6, 2026

Week 11 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through April 5. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1RENEGADE (14)3-C2-2-0-02841
2COMMANDMENT (9)3-C3-3-0-02762
3FURTHER ADO (8)3-C2-1-1-025813
4THE PUMA3-C4-1-2-11813
5SO HAPPY3-C3-2-0-113022
6EMERGING MARKET3-C2-2-0-01255
7SILENT TACTIC3-C4-1-3-0947
8CHIEF WALLABEE3-C3-1-1-1776
9POTENTE3-C3-2-1-0488
10FULLEFFORT3-C3-1-2-04410

Other horses receiving votes: INCREDIBOLT (43), ALBUS (34), CLASS PRESIDENT (34), PALADIN (14), NEARLY (9), GOLDEN TEMPO (9), PAVLOVIAN (9), PROM QUEEN (9), EXPLORA (9), WONDER DEAN (5), BELLA BALLERINA (4), DENON BOURBON (4), DANON BOURBON (4), TED NOFFEY (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MAGNITUDE (18)4-C2-2-0-02911
2SOVEREIGNTY (10)4-C0-0-0-02232
3NYSOS (1)5-H1-0-1-01963
4FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (2)5-H2-1-1-01954
5SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING7-H2-2-0-01715
6KNIGHTSBRIDGE5-H2-2-0-01546
7JOURNALISM4-C0-0-0-0937
8SPLENDORA5-M2-2-0-0818
9IMAGINATION5-H1-1-0-0639
10TOUCHUPONASTAR7-G2-2-0-03010

Other horses receiving votes: WHITE ABARRIO (26), BANISHING (21), NITROGEN (17), FAR BRIDGE (17), SAUDI CROWN (14), BOOK ‘EM DANNO (13), BAEZA (13), LAGYNOS (13), ECLATANT (10), TEST SCORE (9), CORNUCOPIAN (9), FURTHER ADO (7), POINT DUME (6), HIT SHOW (6), COMMANDMENT (6), EMERGING MARKET (5), MAJESTIC OOPS (4), DESTINO D’ORO (4), BRITISH ISLES (3), BENTORNATO (3), REEF RUNNER (1), CORORATE POWER (1)

Votes by Voter