NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – April 6, 2026

Week 11 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through April 5. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 RENEGADE (14) 3-C 2-2-0-0 284 1 2 COMMANDMENT (9) 3-C 3-3-0-0 276 2 3 FURTHER ADO (8) 3-C 2-1-1-0 258 13 4 THE PUMA 3-C 4-1-2-1 181 3 5 SO HAPPY 3-C 3-2-0-1 130 22 6 EMERGING MARKET 3-C 2-2-0-0 125 5 7 SILENT TACTIC 3-C 4-1-3-0 94 7 8 CHIEF WALLABEE 3-C 3-1-1-1 77 6 9 POTENTE 3-C 3-2-1-0 48 8 10 FULLEFFORT 3-C 3-1-2-0 44 10

Other horses receiving votes: INCREDIBOLT (43), ALBUS (34), CLASS PRESIDENT (34), PALADIN (14), NEARLY (9), GOLDEN TEMPO (9), PAVLOVIAN (9), PROM QUEEN (9), EXPLORA (9), WONDER DEAN (5), BELLA BALLERINA (4), DENON BOURBON (4), DANON BOURBON (4), TED NOFFEY (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MAGNITUDE (18) 4-C 2-2-0-0 291 1 2 SOVEREIGNTY (10) 4-C 0-0-0-0 223 2 3 NYSOS (1) 5-H 1-0-1-0 196 3 4 FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (2) 5-H 2-1-1-0 195 4 5 SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING 7-H 2-2-0-0 171 5 6 KNIGHTSBRIDGE 5-H 2-2-0-0 154 6 7 JOURNALISM 4-C 0-0-0-0 93 7 8 SPLENDORA 5-M 2-2-0-0 81 8 9 IMAGINATION 5-H 1-1-0-0 63 9 10 TOUCHUPONASTAR 7-G 2-2-0-0 30 10

Other horses receiving votes: WHITE ABARRIO (26), BANISHING (21), NITROGEN (17), FAR BRIDGE (17), SAUDI CROWN (14), BOOK ‘EM DANNO (13), BAEZA (13), LAGYNOS (13), ECLATANT (10), TEST SCORE (9), CORNUCOPIAN (9), FURTHER ADO (7), POINT DUME (6), HIT SHOW (6), COMMANDMENT (6), EMERGING MARKET (5), MAJESTIC OOPS (4), DESTINO D’ORO (4), BRITISH ISLES (3), BENTORNATO (3), REEF RUNNER (1), CORORATE POWER (1)