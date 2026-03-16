Golden Tempo, winner of the Lecomte Stakes (G3) in January, is expected to face eight rivals in the Louisiana Derby (G2) on Saturday. The son of Curlin is owned by Phipps Stable and St Elias Stables and is trained by Cherie DeVaux. Photo credit: Hodges Photography

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – March 16, 2026

Week 8 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 15. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1PALADIN (22)3-C1-1-0-02951
2COMMANDMENT (7)3-C2-2-0-02542
3NEARLY (2)3-C2-2-0-02123
4CLASS PRESIDENT3-C2-1-1-01794
5SILENT TACTIC3-C3-1-2-01375
6RENEGADE3-C1-1-0-01236
7CHIEF WALLABEE3-C2-1-1-01008
8POTENTE3-C2-2-0-0987
9THE PUMA3-C3-1-1-1739
10INCREDIBOLT3-C2-1-0-06321

Other horses receiving votes: FURTHER ADO (31), IRON HONOR (23), GOLDEN TEMPO (22), PLUTARCH (15), CANALETTO (15), BELLA BALLERINA (13), BOYD (11), EXPLORA (7), REAGAN’S HONOR (7), LITMUS TEST (7), CHEROKEE NATION (4), SOLITUDE DUDE (4), ZANY (4), CHIP HONCHO (3), INTREPIDO (1), PAVLOVIAN (1), TALK TO ME JIMMY (1), TED NOFFEY (1), CRUDE VELOCITY (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (15)4-C0-0-0-02571
2FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (14)5-H1-1-0-02272
3NYSOS5-H1-0-1-02233
4KNIGHTSBRIDGE5-H2-2-0-01584
5MAGNITUDE4-C1-1-0-01536
6SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING7-H1-1-0-01505
7JOURNALISM4-C0-0-0-01327
8SPLENDORA5-M2-2-0-0948
9IMAGINATION (2)5-H1-1-0-0739
10BOOK 'EM DANNO5-G0-0-0-04211

Other horses receiving votes: WHITE ABARRIO (41), NITROGEN (38), BAEZA (33), HIT SHOW (18), REEF RUNNER (17), TEST SCORE (16), BRITISH ISLES (13), DESTINO D’ORO (5), WESTWOOD (4), MAJESTIC OOPS (3), CORNUCOPIAN (3), LAGYNOS (2), BISHOPS BAY (1), FULL SERRANO (1), SHISOSPICY (1)

Votes by Voter