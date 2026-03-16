NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – March 16, 2026

Week 8 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 15. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 PALADIN (22) 3-C 1-1-0-0 295 1 2 COMMANDMENT (7) 3-C 2-2-0-0 254 2 3 NEARLY (2) 3-C 2-2-0-0 212 3 4 CLASS PRESIDENT 3-C 2-1-1-0 179 4 5 SILENT TACTIC 3-C 3-1-2-0 137 5 6 RENEGADE 3-C 1-1-0-0 123 6 7 CHIEF WALLABEE 3-C 2-1-1-0 100 8 8 POTENTE 3-C 2-2-0-0 98 7 9 THE PUMA 3-C 3-1-1-1 73 9 10 INCREDIBOLT 3-C 2-1-0-0 63 21

Other horses receiving votes: FURTHER ADO (31), IRON HONOR (23), GOLDEN TEMPO (22), PLUTARCH (15), CANALETTO (15), BELLA BALLERINA (13), BOYD (11), EXPLORA (7), REAGAN’S HONOR (7), LITMUS TEST (7), CHEROKEE NATION (4), SOLITUDE DUDE (4), ZANY (4), CHIP HONCHO (3), INTREPIDO (1), PAVLOVIAN (1), TALK TO ME JIMMY (1), TED NOFFEY (1), CRUDE VELOCITY (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 SOVEREIGNTY (15) 4-C 0-0-0-0 257 1 2 FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (14) 5-H 1-1-0-0 227 2 3 NYSOS 5-H 1-0-1-0 223 3 4 KNIGHTSBRIDGE 5-H 2-2-0-0 158 4 5 MAGNITUDE 4-C 1-1-0-0 153 6 6 SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING 7-H 1-1-0-0 150 5 7 JOURNALISM 4-C 0-0-0-0 132 7 8 SPLENDORA 5-M 2-2-0-0 94 8 9 IMAGINATION (2) 5-H 1-1-0-0 73 9 10 BOOK 'EM DANNO 5-G 0-0-0-0 42 11

Other horses receiving votes: WHITE ABARRIO (41), NITROGEN (38), BAEZA (33), HIT SHOW (18), REEF RUNNER (17), TEST SCORE (16), BRITISH ISLES (13), DESTINO D’ORO (5), WESTWOOD (4), MAJESTIC OOPS (3), CORNUCOPIAN (3), LAGYNOS (2), BISHOPS BAY (1), FULL SERRANO (1), SHISOSPICY (1)