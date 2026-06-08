Golden Tempo and jockey Jose Ortiz win the Belmont Stakes (G1) presented by NYRA Bets by working out a familiar last-to-first trip. The duo trailed the Belmont Stakes field through the first 6 furlongs of the 1 ¼ mile race, just as they had done in the Kentucky Derby (G1) presented by Woodford Reserve, before pulling away late. The son of Curlin has a career record of 6-4-0-2 and $4,633,000 in earnings for trainer Cherie DeVaux and owners Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable. Coglianese Photo