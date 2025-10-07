2025 Media Eclipse Awards Rules

The Eclipse Awards for Media are presented by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), Daily Racing Form, and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters. Rules governing the Media Eclipse Awards are established by representatives of the three presenting organizations.

MEDIA ECLIPSE AWARD CATEGORIES

Writing – News/Enterprise

Writing – Feature/Commentary

Photography

Television – Live Racing Programming

Television – Features

Audio/Multimedia Internet

ENTRY TIMELINE, DEADLINE and PORTAL IN ALL CATEGORIES

Every entry must have been primarily published or aired for the first time between November 16, 2024, and November 14, 2025. Entries in all categories must be RECEIVED by 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, November 14, 2025. Entries received after that time will not be accepted. Each entry must be submitted through the Eclipse Awards Submissions Entry Portal

At the entry portal, submit your entry into the desired category, and provide the person’s name, address, cell phone, work phone (if different from cell phone), and e-mail. Your entry will include the publication, broadcast outlet, radio station or website where the entry appeared; and state the date of publication, broadcast or air date.

You shall include any information the submissions that have been previously published or aired in their current form i.e., tracts of copy or clips taken verbatim from articles or videos containing the exact same language or narration, which is being repurposed for the current entry. This information will be relayed to the judges.

PLEASE NOTE FOR THE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD: A single “Web print” of the photo must be included in the entry portal.

PLEASE NOTE FOR THE AUDIO/MULTIMEDIA INTERNET AWARD: A Web producer or editor or equivalent senior official of the Website must attest that the work is that of the author or authors.

Except when allowed as set out above, all third-party submissions will be rejected. For example, in the writing categories submissions by editors on behalf of multiple writers from a publication on a feature subject, special section, or a compendium of stories on breaking news will be rejected.

ENTRY FEE IN ALL CATEGORIES

There is no entry fee.

GENERAL RULES IN ALL CATEGORIES

Entries should display outstanding achievement in the coverage of North American Thoroughbred racing. All entries must concern only the Thoroughbred breed. Entries on subjects, topics, and individuals taking place exclusively outside of North America will not be accepted. Entries in any language, provided the entry complies with all other requirements herein, will be accepted. In order to create a fair evaluation of non-English entries, any entry for writing awards shall be accompanied by an English translation, and any entry in either multi-media or television awards shall contain English subtitles.

Fiction or entries that constitute a commercial application (e.g., advertisements, publicity or promotions) will not be accepted.

Submissions from recognized Thoroughbred industry outlets will be accepted as long as those submissions appear in a recognized paid circulation publication, website, television or multimedia outlet. Submissions that appear solely on the industry outlet’s website or video platform will not be accepted. Submissions by industry outlets are subject to review by the Eclipse Award Steering Committee prior to official entry into the competition in any category.

The presenting organizations reserve the right to determine the eligibility of all entries and to disqualify an entry at any time, including after the determination of an award, in their sole discretion. The presenting organizations reserve the right not to bestow an award in a particular category, based on the quantity or (as determined by a panel of judges) the quality of submissions. Questions concerning eligibility should be directed to the contact listed below.

By submitting an entry for consideration, the entrant represents and warrants that the submission is a factual and accurate depiction of the subject it concerns and that the submission was not generated in whole or in part by any means of artificial intelligence.

Please be sure your submission is not password protected and that the link you provide will open directly to your submission.

Print and Internet entries (news/enterprise writing, feature/commentary writing, and photography) must have been published in a paid-circulation, independent publication OR on the Internet at a website that is a same-name affiliate of a paid-circulation, independent publication, recognized broadcast news organization (e.g., The BloodHorse Interactive, the Boston Globe Online, MSNBC) or on an independent, non-industry owned website. Internet submissions that originate from blogs or social media platforms are not eligible for the competition, unless previously authorized.

Television entries must have aired on a commercial, subscription or public television station.

Audio/Multimedia entries must have aired on a commercial or public radio OR on the Internet at a website that is a same-name affiliate of a paid-circulation, independent publication, recognized broadcast news organization (e.g., The BloodHorse Interactive, the Boston Globe Online, MSNBC) or on an independent, non-industry owned website. Internet submissions that originate from blogs or social media platforms are not eligible for the competition, unless previously authorized. Entries airing exclusively on YouTube will not be accepted.

LIMIT ON NUMBER OF ENTRIES IN ALL CATEGORIES

There is a limit of two entries per person per category, with an exception for a multi-part series in the writing categories (see Section A below, Multi-Part Series Rules). An entry by an author in a writing category and a different entry by an editor of the same author in the same writing category will be considered two entries in that writing category.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF ENTRIES BY NTRA

Upon submission of an entry, you will receive an automatic reply from NTRA to confirm your entry has been received. The NTRA will contact you directly if there are any rules issues with your submission. It is the obligation of the person submitting the entry to promptly follow up if the person does not receive an automatic reply in the writing, multi-media, television and photography categories.

NOTIFICATION OF WINNERS BY NTRA

Winners will be notified by the NTRA no later than January 2, 2026.

________________________________

SPECIFIC RULES

SECTION A: NEWS/ENTERPRISE WRITING AWARD AND FEATURE/COMMENTARY WRITING AWARD

News/Enterprise – Submission guidelines in this category are the following: timely, hard news articles, race recaps, and expository pieces involving concentrated background research, investigative reporting, or news analysis.

Feature/Commentary – Submission guidelines in this category are columns, opinion pieces, essays, viewpoints, and biographical profiles.

Standard or edited press releases will not be accepted. No Q&A submissions will be accepted.

Excerpts from published books, whether complete narratives or in anthology form, will not be accepted.

Submission in either category excludes the candidate from submitting the same written piece in the Audio/Multi-Media Internet category.

Competition in the Writing categories is limited to three (3) authors in the byline for single articles or for articles submitted as a multi-part series.

Submissions must appear exactly as the article was worded in the PUBLISHED form.

At the top of the submission you must include the date and time that the article was first published.

All headlines, sub-headlines, bylines, hyperlinks publication names , photos, graphs, charts or other graphic elements MUST BE REMOVED from the submission.

If the name of your publication is included in the body of the submission, insert the words “name of publication removed.” E.g., “According to a recent study by the Anywhere USA Times…” must be changed to “According to a recent study by (Name of Publication Removed)…”

Multi-Part Series Rules

Authors may submit a multi-part series of related articles that: (1) Have been pre-arranged by the editors and stated in the published work that the articles constitute a specified series; and (2) with the same subject matter (e.g., racing surfaces, medication) examined or profiled in each article of the series.

Articles submitted under the title “occasional series” will not be acc