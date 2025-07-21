NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – July 21, 2025

Week 26 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 20. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MINDFRAME (10) 4-C 3-3-0-0 234 1 2 SOVEREIGNTY (13) 3-C 4-3-1-0 221 2 3 JOURNALISM 3-C 6-4-2-0 184 6 4 FIERCENESS 4-C 2-1-1-0 171 4 5 THORPEDO ANNA 4-F 4-3-0-0 137 5 6 RAGING TORRENT (3) 4-C 2-2-0-0 100 3 7 SIERRA LEONE 4-C 2-0-1-1 84 7 8 BOOK'EM DANNO 4-G 4-3-0-0 64 27 9 WHITE ABARRIO 6-H 3-2-0-0 57 8 10 SHE FEELS PRETTY 4-F 3-2-1-0 29 9

Other horses receiving votes: NYSOS (27), FAR BRIDGE (20), WAYS AND MEANS (16), EXCELLENT TRUTH (14), MAGNITUDE (10), MYSTIK DAN (7), NITROGEN (7), KOPION (7), SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS (6), SWEET AZTECA (5), HIT SHOW (4), LOCKED (3), GOSGER (3), THINK BIG (3), FIRST MISSION (3), FAR BRIDGE (3), PHILEAS FOGG (2), SCOTTISH LASSIE (2), DETERMINISTIC (2), FOREVER YOUNG (1), FIONN (1), OBLITERATION (1), REDISTRICTING (1), RANDOMIZED (1)