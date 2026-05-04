Golden Tempo and jockey Jose Ortiz win the Kentucky Derby (G1) by a neck after trailing the field of 18 early. The son of Curlin is co-owned by Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable and is trained by Cherie DeVaux, the first female trainer to win the Run for the Roses. Photo credit: Kurtis Coady/Coady

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – May 4, 2026

Week 15 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through May 3. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1GOLDEN TEMPO (22)3-C4-2-0-230113
2RENEGADE (9)3-C3-2-1-02871
3CHIEF WALLABEE3-C4-1-1-11987
4CRUDE VELOCITY3-C3-3-0-015331
5COMMANDMENT3-C4-3-0-01522
6STARK CONTRAST3-C3-2-1-080N/A
7ALWAYS A RUNNER3-F3-3-0-076N/A
8FURTHER ADO3-C3-1-1-0683
9THE PUMA3-C4-1-2-1664
10INCREDIBOLT3-C3-1-0-05711

Other horses receiving votes: OCELLI (48), DANON BOURBON (45), EMERGING MARKET (39), SO HAPPY (37), SILENT TACTIC (36), ENGLISHMAN (28), MEANING (7), FULLEFFORT (4), BELLA BALLERINA (4), ON TIME GIRL (4), CHIP HONCHO (4), PALADIN (4), T