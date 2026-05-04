NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – May 4, 2026

Week 15 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through May 3. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 GOLDEN TEMPO (22) 3-C 4-2-0-2 301 13 2 RENEGADE (9) 3-C 3-2-1-0 287 1 3 CHIEF WALLABEE 3-C 4-1-1-1 198 7 4 CRUDE VELOCITY 3-C 3-3-0-0 153 31 5 COMMANDMENT 3-C 4-3-0-0 152 2 6 STARK CONTRAST 3-C 3-2-1-0 80 N/A 7 ALWAYS A RUNNER 3-F 3-3-0-0 76 N/A 8 FURTHER ADO 3-C 3-1-1-0 68 3 9 THE PUMA 3-C 4-1-2-1 66 4 10 INCREDIBOLT 3-C 3-1-0-0 57 11

Other horses receiving votes: OCELLI (48), DANON BOURBON (45), EMERGING MARKET (39), SO HAPPY (37), SILENT TACTIC (36), ENGLISHMAN (28), MEANING (7), FULLEFFORT (4), BELLA BALLERINA (4), ON TIME GIRL (4), CHIP HONCHO (4), PALADIN (4), T