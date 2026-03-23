Emerging Market (red and white silks) gets past Pavlovian to prevail in the Louisiana Derby (G2) by a head and remain perfect in two lifetime starts. The Candy Ride (Arg) colt was ridden by Flavien Prat for trainer Chad Brown and owner Klaravich Stables. Photo credit: Hodges Photography

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – March 23, 2026

Week 9 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 22. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1PALADIN (22)3-C1-1-0-03001
2COMMANDMENT (7)3-C2-2-0-02662
3NEARLY (2)3-C2-2-0-02083
4CLASS PRESIDENT3-C2-1-1-01754
5SILENT TACTIC3-C3-1-2-01235
6EMERGING MARKET (1)3-C2-2-0-0122N/A
7RENEGADE3-C1-1-0-01076
8CHIEF WALLABEE3-C2-1-1-0987
9POTENTE3-C2-2-0-0818
10THE PUMA3-C3-1-1-1579

Other horses receiving votes: INCREDIBOLT (51), FULLEFFORT (33), PAVLOVIAN (29), IRON HONOR (17), PLUTARCH (16), CANALETTO (13), FURTHER ADO (12), GOLDEN TEMPO (9), EXPLORA (8), ENGLISHMAN (7), LITMUS TEST (7), REAGAN’S HONOR (5), ZANY (5), SOLITUDE DUDE (4), BELLA BALLERINA (4), CHEROKEE NATION (1), INTREPIDO (1), CRUDE VELOCITY (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (14)4-C0-0-0-02581
2FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (15)5-H1-1-0-02372
3NYSOS5-H1-0-1-02233
4SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (1)7-H2-2-0-02026
5KNIGHTSBRIDGE5-H2-2-0-01614
6MAGNITUDE4-C1-1-0-01475
7JOURNALISM4-C0-0-0-01327
8SPLENDORA5-M2-2-0-0898
9IMAGINATION (2)5-H1-1-0-0759
10WHITE ABARRIO7-H1-0-1-03711

Other horses receiving votes: BOOK ‘EM DANNO (35), TOUCHUPONASTAR (34), NITROGEN (32), BAEZA (25), HIT SHOW (16), REEF RUNNER (15), TEST SCORE (12), LAGYNOS (10), BRITISH ISLES (8), MAJESTIC OOPS (3), DESTINO D’ORO (3), CORNUCOPIAN (3), BISHOPS BAY (1), BENTORNATO (1), FULL SERRANO (1)

Votes by Voter