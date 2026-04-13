So Happy and Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith win the Santa Anita Derby (G1), leaving 6-5 favorite Potente 2 ¾ lengths behind in second. The Runhappy colt is co-owned by Norman Stables LLC and Saints and Sinners and was bred by Leverett Miller. Photo credit: Benoit

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – April 13, 2026

Week 12 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through April 12. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1RENEGADE (19)3-C2-2-0-02981
2COMMANDMENT (9)3-C3-3-0-02852
3FURTHER ADO (4)3-C2-1-1-02663
4THE PUMA3-C4-1-2-12014
5SO HAPPY3-C3-2-0-11355
6EMERGING MARKET3-C2-2-0-01196
7SILENT TACTIC3-C4-1-3-01057
8CHIEF WALLABEE3-C3-1-1-1928
9POTENTE3-C3-2-1-0529
10TFULLEFFORT3-C3-1-2-04810
10TINCREDIBOLT3-C2-1-0-04811

Other horses receiving votes: INCREDIBOLT (48), ALBUS (34), CLASS PRESIDENT (14), GOLDEN TEMPO (10), PAVLOVIAN (10), PROM QUEEN (9), NEARLY (8), EXPLORA (7), DANON BOURBON (5), BELLA BALLERINA (5), WONDER DEAN (4), PALADIN (3), ENGLISHMAN (1), TED NOFFEY (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MAGNITUDE (18)4-C2-2-0-02971
2SOVEREIGNTY (11)4-C0-0-0-02382
3NYSOS (1)5-H1-0-1-02073
4FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (2)5-H2-1-1-02054
5SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING7-H2-2-0-01815
6KNIGHTSBRIDGE5-H2-2-0-01576
7JOURNALISM4-C0-0-0-01277
8SPLENDORA5-M2-2-0-0798
9IMAGINATION5-H1-1-0-0609
10WHITE ABARRIO7-H1-0-1-03211

Other horses receiving votes: TOUCHUPONASTAR (30), BANISHING (21), ZULU KINGDOM (18), BAEZA (16), BOOK ‘EM DANNO (14), FAR BRIDGE (14), SAUDI CROWN (10), LAGYNOS (9), CORNUCOPIAN (8), TEST SCORE (8), POINT DUME (7), BRITISH ISLES (5), LUSH LIPS (GB) (5), DESTINO D’ORO (4), HIT SHOW (3), NITROGEN (2), SEGESTA (2), ECLATANT (1)

Votes by Voter