NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – April 13, 2026

Week 12 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through April 12. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 RENEGADE (19) 3-C 2-2-0-0 298 1 2 COMMANDMENT (9) 3-C 3-3-0-0 285 2 3 FURTHER ADO (4) 3-C 2-1-1-0 266 3 4 THE PUMA 3-C 4-1-2-1 201 4 5 SO HAPPY 3-C 3-2-0-1 135 5 6 EMERGING MARKET 3-C 2-2-0-0 119 6 7 SILENT TACTIC 3-C 4-1-3-0 105 7 8 CHIEF WALLABEE 3-C 3-1-1-1 92 8 9 POTENTE 3-C 3-2-1-0 52 9 10T FULLEFFORT 3-C 3-1-2-0 48 10 10T INCREDIBOLT 3-C 2-1-0-0 48 11

Other horses receiving votes: INCREDIBOLT (48), ALBUS (34), CLASS PRESIDENT (14), GOLDEN TEMPO (10), PAVLOVIAN (10), PROM QUEEN (9), NEARLY (8), EXPLORA (7), DANON BOURBON (5), BELLA BALLERINA (5), WONDER DEAN (4), PALADIN (3), ENGLISHMAN (1), TED NOFFEY (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MAGNITUDE (18) 4-C 2-2-0-0 297 1 2 SOVEREIGNTY (11) 4-C 0-0-0-0 238 2 3 NYSOS (1) 5-H 1-0-1-0 207 3 4 FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (2) 5-H 2-1-1-0 205 4 5 SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING 7-H 2-2-0-0 181 5 6 KNIGHTSBRIDGE 5-H 2-2-0-0 157 6 7 JOURNALISM 4-C 0-0-0-0 127 7 8 SPLENDORA 5-M 2-2-0-0 79 8 9 IMAGINATION 5-H 1-1-0-0 60 9 10 WHITE ABARRIO 7-H 1-0-1-0 32 11

Other horses receiving votes: TOUCHUPONASTAR (30), BANISHING (21), ZULU KINGDOM (18), BAEZA (16), BOOK ‘EM DANNO (14), FAR BRIDGE (14), SAUDI CROWN (10), LAGYNOS (9), CORNUCOPIAN (8), TEST SCORE (8), POINT DUME (7), BRITISH ISLES (5), LUSH LIPS (GB) (5), DESTINO D’ORO (4), HIT SHOW (3), NITROGEN (2), SEGESTA (2), ECLATANT (1)