Raging Torrent and jockey Frankie Dettori upset the five-horse Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap (G1) field at odds of 8-1 on Belmont Stakes Day for owners Yuesheng Zhang and Craig Dado and trainer Doug O’Neill. Photo credit: Coglianese Photo

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – June 16, 2025

Week 21 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through June 15. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1RAGING TORRENT (10)4-C2-2-0-02341
2FIERCENESS (2)4-C2-1-1-02062
3SOVEREIGNTY (12)3-C4-3-1-01994
4MINDFRAME (4)4-C2-2-0-01843
5HIT SHOW (1)5-H3-2-0-11465
6JOURNALISM3-C5-3-2-01119
7THORPEDO ANNA4-F3-2-0-0936
8WHITE ABARRIO6-H3-2-0-0837
9KOPION4-F2-2-0-0628
10LOCKED4-C3-1-1-05310

Other horses receiving votes: SHE FEELS PRETTY (31), FIRST MISSION (26), WAYS AND MEANS (21), NYSOS (15), SIERRA LEONE (14), DETERMINISTIC (14), NITROGEN (13), SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (12), BOOK’EM DANNO (12), MYSTIK DAN (11), FOREVER YOUNG (9), CARL SPACKLER (8), SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS (7), GOOD CHEER (6), BISHOPS BAY (5), SAUDI CROWN (4), AG BULLET (4), BE YOUR BEST (4), RAGING SEA (4), JUST A TOUCH (3), MIXTO (1)

Votes by Voter