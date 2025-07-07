Mindframe’s win in the Stephen Foster Stakes (G1) is one of three graded stakes wins on the year, including the Churchill Downs Stakes (G1) and the Gulfstream Park Mile (G3), for the son of WinStar stallion Constitution. Photo credit: Coady Media

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – July 7, 2025

Week 24 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 6. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MINDFRAME (11)4-C3-3-0-02641
2SOVEREIGNTY (12)3-C4-3-1-02333
3RAGING TORRENT (5)4-C2-2-0-02292
4FIERCENESS (1)4-C2-1-1-01784
5THORPEDO ANNA4-F4-3-0-01635
6JOURNALISM3-C5-3-2-01516
7SIERRA LEONE4-C2-0-1-1907
8WHITE ABARRIO6-H3-2-0-0609
9SHE FEELS PRETTY4-F2-2-0-03611
10NYSOS4-C2-1-1-01917

Other horses receiving votes: KOPION (17), WAYS AND MEANS (17), MAGNITUDE (14), SWEET AZTECA (14), FIRST MISSION (12), NITROGEN (12), LOCKED (10), SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS (10), HIT SHOW (9), FOREVER YOUNG (9), MYSTIK DAN (7), BOOK’EM DANNO (6), FIONN (6), BE YOUR BEST (5), THINK BIG (4), DETERMINISTIC (4), OBLITERATION (3), GOOD CHEER (3), ZULU KINGDOM (3), BISHOPS BAY (2), PHILEAS FOGG (2), AG BULLET (2), TEST SCORE (1)

Votes by Voter