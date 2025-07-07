NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – July 7, 2025

Week 24 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 6. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MINDFRAME (11) 4-C 3-3-0-0 264 1 2 SOVEREIGNTY (12) 3-C 4-3-1-0 233 3 3 RAGING TORRENT (5) 4-C 2-2-0-0 229 2 4 FIERCENESS (1) 4-C 2-1-1-0 178 4 5 THORPEDO ANNA 4-F 4-3-0-0 163 5 6 JOURNALISM 3-C 5-3-2-0 151 6 7 SIERRA LEONE 4-C 2-0-1-1 90 7 8 WHITE ABARRIO 6-H 3-2-0-0 60 9 9 SHE FEELS PRETTY 4-F 2-2-0-0 36 11 10 NYSOS 4-C 2-1-1-0 19 17

Other horses receiving votes: KOPION (17), WAYS AND MEANS (17), MAGNITUDE (14), SWEET AZTECA (14), FIRST MISSION (12), NITROGEN (12), LOCKED (10), SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS (10), HIT SHOW (9), FOREVER YOUNG (9), MYSTIK DAN (7), BOOK’EM DANNO (6), FIONN (6), BE YOUR BEST (5), THINK BIG (4), DETERMINISTIC (4), OBLITERATION (3), GOOD CHEER (3), ZULU KINGDOM (3), BISHOPS BAY (2), PHILEAS FOGG (2), AG BULLET (2), TEST SCORE (1)