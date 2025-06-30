Favored Mindframe and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. hold off Sierra Leone and the rest of the Stephen Foster (G1) field to remain undefeated in three starts this year for owners Repole Stable and St. Elias Stables and trainer Todd Pletcher. Photo credit: Coady Media

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – June 30, 2025

Week 23 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through June 29. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MINDFRAME (11)4-C3-3-0-02644
2RAGING TORRENT (6)4-C2-2-0-02311
3SOVEREIGNTY (11)3-C4-3-1-02132
4FIERCENESS (1)4-C2-1-1-01753
5THORPEDO ANNA4-F4-3-0-01597
6JOURNALISM3-C5-3-2-01325
7SIERRA LEONE4-C2-0-1-19112
8KOPION4-F2-2-0-0669
9WHITE ABARRIO6-H3-2-0-0548
10LOCKED4-C3-1-1-04710

Other horses receiving votes: SHE FEELS PRETTY (27), NITROGEN (19), WAYS AND MEANS (16), HIT SHOW (13), FIRST MISSION (11), BOOK’EM DANNO (11), NYSOS (11), SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS (10), MYSTIK DAN (9), DETERMINISTIC (9), FOREVER YOUNG (9), BISHOPS BAY (5), GOOD CHEER (4), AG BULLET (3), BRILLIANT BERTI (3), BE YOUR BEST (2), POST TIME (1)

