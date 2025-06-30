NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – June 30, 2025

Week 23 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through June 29. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MINDFRAME (11) 4-C 3-3-0-0 264 4 2 RAGING TORRENT (6) 4-C 2-2-0-0 231 1 3 SOVEREIGNTY (11) 3-C 4-3-1-0 213 2 4 FIERCENESS (1) 4-C 2-1-1-0 175 3 5 THORPEDO ANNA 4-F 4-3-0-0 159 7 6 JOURNALISM 3-C 5-3-2-0 132 5 7 SIERRA LEONE 4-C 2-0-1-1 91 12 8 KOPION 4-F 2-2-0-0 66 9 9 WHITE ABARRIO 6-H 3-2-0-0 54 8 10 LOCKED 4-C 3-1-1-0 47 10

Other horses receiving votes: SHE FEELS PRETTY (27), NITROGEN (19), WAYS AND MEANS (16), HIT SHOW (13), FIRST MISSION (11), BOOK’EM DANNO (11), NYSOS (11), SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS (10), MYSTIK DAN (9), DETERMINISTIC (9), FOREVER YOUNG (9), BISHOPS BAY (5), GOOD CHEER (4), AG BULLET (3), BRILLIANT BERTI (3), BE YOUR BEST (2), POST TIME (1)