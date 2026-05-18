Napoleon Solo, under Paco Lopez, sat close to the pace set by locally-based Taj Mahal before pulling away to win the Preakness Stakes over Iron Honor. The Liam’s Map colt is owned by Gold Square LLC and is trained by Chad Summers. Photo credit: 1/ST

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – May 18, 2026

Week 17 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through May 17. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1GOLDEN TEMPO (21)3-C4-2-0-22901
2RENEGADE (7)3-C3-2-1-02722
3NAPOLEON SOLO (2)3-C3-1-0-020710
4CHIEF WALLABEE3-C4-1-1-11633
5CRUDE VELOCITY3-C3-3-0-01474
6COMMANDMENT3-C4-3-0-01265
7STARK CONTRAST3-C3-2-1-0896
8ALWAYS A RUNNER3-F3-3-0-0807
9IRON HONOR3-C3-1-1-06019
10THE PUMA3-C4-