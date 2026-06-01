Golden Tempo (on rail) and jockey Jose Ortiz put in a final workout in company at Keeneland on May 30 for Saturday’s Belmont Stakes (G1) Presented by NYRA Bets. The Kentucky Derby (G1) Presented by Woodford Reserve winner completed four furlongs on a fast track in :48.20 and is expected to face other NTRA Top 3-Year-Olds, including No. 4 Chief Wallabee and No. 6 Commandment, in the final leg of the Triple Crown. Keeneland Photo