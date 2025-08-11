Multiple-classic winner Sovereignty breezes four furlongs in 48.89 over the Oklahoma Training Track in Saratoga on Saturday for an expected start in the August 23 Travers Stakes (G1). Photo credit: Coglianese Photo

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – August 11, 2025

Week 29 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 10. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (17)3-C5-4-1-02691
2MINDFRAME (8)4-C3-3-0-02372
3SIERRA LEONE (3)4-C3-1-1-12273
4JOURNALISM3-C6-4-2-02114
5THORPEDO ANNA (1)4-F4-3-0-01585
6NYSOS4-C3-2-1-01306
7BOOK'EM DANNO4-G4-3-0-0807
8DETERMINISTIC4-C4-3-1-0728
9FIERCENESS4-C3-1-1-0659
10RAGING TORRENT4-C2-2-0-03010

Other horses receiving votes: HIGHLAND FALLS (22), WHITE ABARRIO (18), WAYS AND MEANS (10), SEISMIC BEAUTY (10), SHE FEELS PRETTY (9), MAGNITUDE (9), KEEPMEINMIND (9), EL CORDOBES (6), BAEZA (5), FORT WASHINGTON (4), LAURELIN (3), EWING (2), EXCELLENT TRUTH (2), CARL SPACKLER (2), HIT SHOW (2), GOSGER (1), FOREVER YOUNG (1), SWEET AZTECA (1)

Votes by Voter