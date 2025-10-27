Fierceness wins the Pacific Classic (G1) at Del Mar under Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez on August 30. The 4-year-old City of Light colt finished second in the 2024 Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, also held at Del Mar, to Sierra Leone in his only other start at the site that will host this year’s renewal. Photo credit: Benoit Photo

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – October 27, 2025

Week 40 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through October 26. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (23)3-C6-5-1-02471
2FIERCENESS4-C4-2-1-02112
3MINDFRAME (2)4-C4-3-0-01793
4SIERRA LEONE4-C4-1-2-11724
5JOURNALISM3-C7-4-3-01295
6REBEL'S ROMANCE7-G7-5-0-11136
7BOOK'EM DANNO4-G5-4-0-0797
8BAEZA3-C7-2-3-2568
9NYSOS4-C3-2-1-03111
10ANTIQUARIAN4-C4-2-2-0299

Other horses receiving votes: THORPEDO ANNA (24), SHE FEELS PRETTY (22), NITROGEN (12), TED NOFFEY (12), FORMIDABLE MAN (8), JOHANNES (7), SEISMIC BEAUTY (6), AG BULLET (5), FOREVER YOUNG (5), DETERMINISTIC (5), RAGING TORRENT (4), NEVADA BEACH (4), HIT SHOW (3), BRANT (3), GIN GIN (3), RHETORICAL (2), DORTH VADER (2), MYSTIK DAN (1), SWEET AZTECA (1)

