NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – October 27, 2025

Week 40 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through October 26. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 SOVEREIGNTY (23) 3-C 6-5-1-0 247 1 2 FIERCENESS 4-C 4-2-1-0 211 2 3 MINDFRAME (2) 4-C 4-3-0-0 179 3 4 SIERRA LEONE 4-C 4-1-2-1 172 4 5 JOURNALISM 3-C 7-4-3-0 129 5 6 REBEL'S ROMANCE 7-G 7-5-0-1 113 6 7 BOOK'EM DANNO 4-G 5-4-0-0 79 7 8 BAEZA 3-C 7-2-3-2 56 8 9 NYSOS 4-C 3-2-1-0 31 11 10 ANTIQUARIAN 4-C 4-2-2-0 29 9

Other horses receiving votes: THORPEDO ANNA (24), SHE FEELS PRETTY (22), NITROGEN (12), TED NOFFEY (12), FORMIDABLE MAN (8), JOHANNES (7), SEISMIC BEAUTY (6), AG BULLET (5), FOREVER YOUNG (5), DETERMINISTIC (5), RAGING TORRENT (4), NEVADA BEACH (4), HIT SHOW (3), BRANT (3), GIN GIN (3), RHETORICAL (2), DORTH VADER (2), MYSTIK DAN (1), SWEET AZTECA (1)