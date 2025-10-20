Sierra Leone, shown above in his only win in 2025, the August 2 Whitney Stakes (G1) at Saratoga, worked four furlongs over Saratoga’s Oklahoma training track on Saturday, October 18 for trainer Chad Brown. Last year’s Eclipse Award champion 3-year-old male has a lifetime record of 13-5-5-3 and is expected to run in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 1. Photo credit: Coglianese Photo/Angelo Lieto

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – October 20, 2025

Week 39 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through October 19. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (23)3-C6-5-1-02471
2FIERCENESS4-C4-2-1-02102
3MINDFRAME (2)4-C4-3-0-01813
4SIERRA LEONE4-C4-1-2-11694
5JOURNALISM3-C7-4-3-01325
6REBEL'S ROMANCE7-G7-5-0-11166
7BOOK'EM DANNO4-G5-4-0-0847
8BAEZA3-C7-2-3-2518
9ANTIQUARIAN4-C4-2-2-0329
10THORPEDO ANNA4-F6-4-0-02810

Other horses receiving votes: NYSOS (26), SHE FEELS PRETTY (20), LOCKED (11), TED NOFFEY (10), DETERMINISTIC (8), FORMIDABLE MAN (8), SEISMIC BEAUTY (6), NITROGEN (5), AG BULLET (5), FOREVER YOUNG (5), NEVADA BEACH (4), RAGING TORRENT (4), JOHANNES (3), BRANT (3), RHETORICAL (2), MYSTIK DAN (2), DORTH VADER (1), GIN GIN (1), CAVALIERI (1)

Votes by Voter