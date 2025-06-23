Mindframe (green silks) wins the Churchill Downs Stakes (G1) on Kentucky Derby Day in a 4-horse photo finish under Irad Ortiz, Jr. for owners Repole Stable and St. Elias Stables and trainer Todd Pletcher. Photo credit: Coady Media

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – June 23, 2025

Week 22 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through June 22. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1RAGING TORRENT (11)4-C2-2-0-02471
2SOVEREIGNTY (15)3-C4-3-1-02283
3FIERCENESS (1)4-C2-1-1-02022
4MINDFRAME (3)4-C2-2-0-01814
5JOURNALISM3-C5-3-2-01516
6HIT SHOW5-H3-2-0-11315
7THORPEDO ANNA4-F3-2-0-0977
8WHITE ABARRIO6-H3-2-0-0758
9KOPION4-F2-2-0-0679
10LOCKED4-C3-1-1-05110

Other horses receiving votes: SHE FEELS PRETTY (27), SIERRA LEONE (20), WAYS AND MEANS (20), NITROGEN (19), FIRST MISSION (19), NYSOS (14), SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS (13), SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (13), BOOK’EM DANNO (12), MYSTIK DAN (12), GOOD CHEER (10), DETERMINISTIC (10), FOREVER YOUNG (9), BISHOPS BAY (5), AG BULLET (4), SAUDI CROWN (4), JUST A TOUCH (3), BE YOUR BEST (3), RAGING SEA (2), MIXTO (1)

Votes by Voter