NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – July 14, 2025

Week 25 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 13. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MINDFRAME (12) 4-C 3-3-0-0 255 1 2 SOVEREIGNTY (12) 3-C 4-3-1-0 234 2 3 RAGING TORRENT (4) 4-C 2-2-0-0 223 3 4 FIERCENESS 4-C 2-1-1-0 172 4 5 THORPEDO ANNA 4-F 4-3-0-0 161 5 6 JOURNALISM 3-C 5-3-2-0 147 6 7 SIERRA LEONE 4-C 2-0-1-1 84 7 8 WHITE ABARRIO 6-H 3-2-0-0 61 8 9 SHE FEELS PRETTY 4-F 3-2-1-0 29 9 10 FAR BRIDGE 5-H 4-3-0-1 23 31

Other horses receiving votes: EXCELLENT TRUTH (20), NYSOS (19), WAYS AND MEANS (19), KOPION (14), MAGNITUDE (13), SWEET AZTECA (13), NITROGEN (8), FIRST MISSION (6), MYSTIK DAN (5), SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS (5), BE YOUR BEST (5), LOCKED (4), THINK BIG (4), HIT SHOW (3), GOOD CHEER (3), DETERMINISTIC (3), BOOK’EM DANNO (2), FIONN (2), PHILEAS FOGG (2), OBLITERATION (1)