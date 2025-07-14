Journalism, shown in a pre-Belmont Stakes workout, is the only horse to have competed in all three Triple Crown races in 2025 and is expected to run next in Saturday’s Haskell Stakes (G1) at Monmouth Park. Photo credit: Coglianese Photo

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – July 14, 2025

Week 25 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 13. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MINDFRAME (12)4-C3-3-0-02551
2SOVEREIGNTY (12)3-C4-3-1-02342
3RAGING TORRENT (4)4-C2-2-0-02233
4FIERCENESS4-C2-1-1-01724
5THORPEDO ANNA4-F4-3-0-01615
6JOURNALISM3-C5-3-2-01476
7SIERRA LEONE4-C2-0-1-1847
8WHITE ABARRIO6-H3-2-0-0618
9SHE FEELS PRETTY4-F3-2-1-0299
10FAR BRIDGE5-H4-3-0-12331

Other horses receiving votes: EXCELLENT TRUTH (20), NYSOS (19), WAYS AND MEANS (19), KOPION (14), MAGNITUDE (13), SWEET AZTECA (13), NITROGEN (8), FIRST MISSION (6), MYSTIK DAN (5), SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS (5), BE YOUR BEST (5), LOCKED (4), THINK BIG (4), HIT SHOW (3), GOOD CHEER (3), DETERMINISTIC (3), BOOK’EM DANNO (2), FIONN (2), PHILEAS FOGG (2), OBLITERATION (1)

Votes by Voter