Mindframe’s most recent win was on June 28 in the Stephen Foster Stakes (G1) over Sierra Leone. The 4-year-old Constitution colt is nominated to both the 1 1/8 mile Lukas Classic (G2) and the one-mile Ack Ack (G3) at Churchill Downs on September 27. Photo credit: Coady Media/Julie Clark

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – September 15, 2025

Week 34 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through September 14. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (26)3-C6-5-1-02841
2FIERCENESS4-C4-2-1-02432
3MINDFRAME (2)4-C4-3-0-02063
4SIERRA LEONE4-C4-1-2-11964
5THORPEDO ANNA (1)4-F5-4-0-01675
6JOURNALISM3-C7-4-3-01466
7BOOK'EM DANNO4-G5-4-0-01137
8NYSOS4-C3-2-1-0608
9DETERMINISTIC4-C4-3-1-0449
10ANTIQUARIAN4-C4-2-2-03410

Other horses receiving votes: SHE FEELS PRETTY (23), NITROGEN (22), PATCH ADAMS (9), RAGING TORRENT (7), FORMIDABLE MAN (7), AG BULLET (5), SEISMIC BEAUTY (5), WHITE ABARRIO (5), HIGHLAND FALLS (4), FOREVER YOUNG (4), EL CORDOBES (3), DORTH VADER (2), LAURELIN (2), HIT SHOW (2), TED NOFFEY (1), NOTABLE EXCEPTION (1)

