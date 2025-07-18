WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 18, 2025) –

The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) is teaming up with Dean Dorton, one of the largest CPA firms based in Kentucky, to host a deep dive webinar on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and its tax implications affecting Thoroughbred racing. It will take place on Thursday, July 24th at 1:00 PM ET. The webinar will feature insight from Jen Shah, a Lexington-based certified public accountant with Dean Dorton, and the firm’s equine tax leader.

“The NTRA is pleased to collaborate once again with the team at Dean Dorton,” said Tom Rooney, President and CEO of the NTRA. “Jen Shah and Joe Daugherty’s equine tax expertise is among the best in the country, and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act has many new tax provisions that she can help everyone better understand. Dean Dorton’s team is among the best at communicating insights and benefits available to the equine community. This webinar is an invaluable resource.”

This is an opportunity for members of the Thoroughbred racing industry to learn more about the specifics of the new laws and have questions answered. Among the topics discussed will be: depreciation benefits, business tax improvements, loss limitation, and other changes.

DATE OF TELECONFERENCE: Thursday, July 24, 2025

TIME OF TELECONFERENCE: 1:00 pm ET

LINK: Register Here

ABOUT THE NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky. and Washington, D.C., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators, owners, breeders, trainers and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing.

Dean Dorton CPAs and Business Advisors

For more than 35 years, Dean Dorton's team has served a broad spectrum of people and organizations involved in the equine industry, from small boarding farms to large multi-departmental farms involved in boarding, breeding, selling, and stallion management; from racing stables to a racetrack; from bloodstock agents to equine veterinary firms; and from industry associations to equine insurance agencies. For more information visit https://deandorton.com/industries/equine/

