WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 17, 2026) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) presented the first-ever NTRA Statesman of the Year Award to Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday at its 4th Annual Kentucky Derby Kickoff Reception on Capitol Hill. The award recognizes a lawmaker who has worked to improve the Thoroughbred racing industry.

“The Senator from Kentucky has been a champion for our industry in Washington for over four decades,” said NTRA President and CEO Tom Rooney. “He has helped make our sport safer and been a steadfast advocate for policies that will have had a positive impact on not only Kentuckians, but anyone involved in Thoroughbred racing. It’s an honor to present our first-ever Statesman of the Year Award to him.”

“I’m incredibly honored to accept the 2025 Statesman Award. Horseracing is one of Kentucky’s signature industries, employing thousands across the Commonwealth and bringing huge economic impact to our state,” said Senator McConnell. “I’m grateful for the NTRA’s partnership over the years, and I’m proud of our work together on significant legislation that has allowed horse racers and industry stakeholders to succeed. For the remainder of my term, I will continue my work to help Kentucky punch above its weight in the United States Senate.”

Senator McConnell was key to ensuring permanent 100% bonus depreciation was included in last summer’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act and was also a leader in the passage of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) into law. The Senator, who won election to the Senate in 1984, was sworn in in 1985, and was the longest-serving leader of the Senate, has announced he will retire at the end of his current term in 2027.

About the NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky. and Washington, D.C., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators representing nearly 80% of the U.S. pari-mutuel wagering handle, more than 30,000 owners, breeders and trainers, and other affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing through consensus-based leadership, legislative advocacy, safety and integrity initiatives, fan engagement and corporate partner development.

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