WASHINGTON, DC. (May 12, 2025) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) continues to work actively on Capitol Hill to help to expand investments in the sport of Thoroughbred racing. The NTRA is an active supporter of the Regulation Advancement for Capital Enhancement (RACE) Act of 2025, which makes it easier for everyone to experience the thrill of owning a horse. The Act will automatically approve offering statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – simplifying the registration process. This change will allow for more Americans to invest in the industry through fractional ownership of Thoroughbred racehorses.

“Thanks to companies like MyRacehorse, thousands of people across the country get to experience the excitement of owning a winning horse,” said NTRA President and CEO Tom Rooney. “Thoroughbred racing is America’s best and oldest sport, and we need to encourage more people to get involved. We can’t penalize individuals and companies interested in fractional participation due to excessive federal regulations. The RACE Act is one way we can ensure that more people can participate in the sport of racing. Fractional ownership models similar to MyRacehorse and others have only grown in popularity in the U.S., especially since last year’s Preakness, and have been prevalent in other major racing hubs like Japan and Australia partially because they give fans who might not otherwise be able to own a racehorse another avenue to connect with the sport.”

In advance of the 151st Kentucky Derby, Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY) introduced the Regulation Advancement for Capital Enhancement (RACE) Act of 2025, a bill which aims to simplify the registration process required by the SEC. The bill will increase the ability of innovative companies like MyRacehorse to securitize thoroughbred racehorses and open the doors for more individuals to participate in America’s oldest sport.

“The RACE Act removes unnecessary regulatory barriers so more Americans can invest in the future of horseracing,” said Congressman Barr. “This legislation is about modernizing capital markets, supporting Kentucky jobs, and preserving the heritage of the sport we love. At a time when the industry needs revitalization, this bill gives companies the tools to innovate and grow.”

The full bill can be found here.

About the NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky., and Washington, D.C., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators, owners, breeders, trainers and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing.

###