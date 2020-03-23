TOP THREE-YEAR OLD POLL

Week 6 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 22. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. The three-year-old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown Championships. Poll concludes June 8 (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes). A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 AUTHENTIC (12) 3-C 2-2-0-0 344 1 2 TIZ THE LAW (18) 3-C 1-1-0-0 342 2 3 NADAL (4) 3-C 3-3-0-0 322 3 4 ETE INDIEN (1) 3-C 2-1-1-0 212 4 5 CHARLATAN 3-C 2-2-0-0 199 5 6 HONOR A.P. 3-C 1-0-1-0 158 6 7 WELLS BAYOU 3-C 3-2-1-0 121 27 8 SOLE VOLANTE 3-C 3-1-1-1 114 7 9 GOUVERNEUR MORRIS 3-C 1-1-0-0 60 8 10 INDEPENDENCE HALL 3-C 2-1-1-0 55 11

Other horses receiving votes: MAXFIELD (51), KING GUILLERMO (43), MISCHEVIOUS ALEX (35), THOUSAND WORDS (22), SILVER PROSPECTOR (11), MODERNIST (9), FIELD PASS (7), MR. MONOMOY (6), ENFORCEABLE (6), MAX PLAYER (6), TONALIST’S SHAPE (6), EIGHT RINGS (4), BONNY SOUTH (4), NY TRAFFIC (3), STORM THE COURT (3), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (1), DONNA VELOCE (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 5 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 15. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MIDNIGHT BISOU (32) 5-M 1-0-1-0 383 1 2 MUCHO GUSTO 4-C 2-1-0-0 307 2 3 ZULU ALPHA 7-G 2-2-0-0 271 3 4 MR FREEZE 5-H 2-1-1-0 169 4 5 MAXIMUM SECURITY (7) 4-C 1-1-0-0 126 5 6T COMBATANT 5-R 2-1-0-1 106 6 6T SERENGETI EMPRESS 5-M 2-1-1-0 106 7 8 CODE OF HONOR 4-C 0-0-0-0 90 8 9 BY MY STANDARDS 4-C 2-2-0-0 87 - 10T MCKINZIE 5-H 1-0-0-0 53 9 10T STARSHIP JUBILEE 7-M 3-3-0-0 53 10

Other horses receiving votes: FIRENZE FIRE (41), UNI (38), MIND CONTROL (31), SISTERCHARLIE (26), HARD NOT TO LOVE (25), TACITUS (25), WARRIOR’S CHARGE (22), RIVER BOYNE (21), CE CE (21), TIZ THE LAW (19), TOM’S D’ETAT (16), SPUN TO RUN (13), AUTHENTIC (12), UNITED (11), SILVER DUST (9), WHITMORE (9), GIFT BOX (8), MONOMOY GIRL (7), NADAL (6), HIGHER POWER (6), COOKIE DOUGH (5), MIDCOURT (5), SOLE VOLANTE (4), ETE INDIEN (3), TEXAS WEDGE (3), NIGHT OPS (3), FACTOR THIS (2), SIR WINSTON (2), FLAGSTAFF (1)