Week 6 of the 2020 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 22. Current rankings of the Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. The three-year-old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown Championships. Poll concludes June 8 (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes). A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1AUTHENTIC (12)3-C2-2-0-03441
2TIZ THE LAW (18)3-C1-1-0-03422
3NADAL (4)3-C3-3-0-03223
4ETE INDIEN (1)3-C2-1-1-02124
5CHARLATAN3-C2-2-0-01995
6HONOR A.P.3-C1-0-1-01586
7WELLS BAYOU3-C3-2-1-012127
8SOLE VOLANTE3-C3-1-1-11147
9GOUVERNEUR MORRIS3-C1-1-0-0608
10INDEPENDENCE HALL3-C2-1-1-05511

Other horses receiving votes: MAXFIELD (51), KING GUILLERMO (43), MISCHEVIOUS ALEX (35), THOUSAND WORDS (22), SILVER PROSPECTOR (11), MODERNIST (9), FIELD PASS (7), MR. MONOMOY (6), ENFORCEABLE (6), MAX PLAYER (6), TONALIST’S SHAPE (6), EIGHT RINGS (4), BONNY SOUTH (4), NY TRAFFIC (3), STORM THE COURT (3), SHEDARESTHEDEVIL (1), DONNA VELOCE (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Week 5 of the 2020 NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 15. Current Horse of the Year ranking of the Top Thoroughbred on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2020 record and total points. Poll Concludes Monday, Nov. 9. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

 HORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MIDNIGHT BISOU (32)5-M1-0-1-03831
2MUCHO GUSTO4-C2-1-0-03072
3ZULU ALPHA7-G2-2-0-02713
4MR FREEZE5-H2-1-1-01694
5MAXIMUM SECURITY (7)4-C1-1-0-01265
6TCOMBATANT5-R2-1-0-11066
6TSERENGETI EMPRESS5-M2-1-1-01067
8CODE OF HONOR4-C0-0-0-0908
9BY MY STANDARDS4-C2-2-0-087-
10TMCKINZIE5-H1-0-0-0539
10TSTARSHIP JUBILEE7-M3-3-0-05310

Other horses receiving votes: FIRENZE FIRE (41), UNI (38), MIND CONTROL (31), SISTERCHARLIE (26), HARD NOT TO LOVE (25), TACITUS (25), WARRIOR’S CHARGE (22), RIVER BOYNE (21), CE CE (21), TIZ THE LAW (19), TOM’S D’ETAT (16), SPUN TO RUN (13), AUTHENTIC (12), UNITED (11), SILVER DUST (9), WHITMORE (9), GIFT BOX (8), MONOMOY GIRL (7), NADAL (6), HIGHER POWER (6), COOKIE DOUGH (5), MIDCOURT (5), SOLE VOLANTE (4), ETE INDIEN (3), TEXAS WEDGE (3), NIGHT OPS (3), FACTOR THIS (2), SIR WINSTON (2), FLAGSTAFF (1)

