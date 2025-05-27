NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – May 27, 2025

Week 18 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through May 26. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2024 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 JOURNALISM (19) 3-C 4-3-1-0 271 1 2 SOVEREIGNTY (9) 3-C 3-2-1-0 260 2 3 BAEZA 3-C 4-1-2-1 209 3 4 GOOD CHEER 3-F 3-3-0-0 147 4 5 SANDMAN 3-C 5-1-1-2 122 5 6 GOSGER 3-C 3-2-1-0 107 6 7 FINAL GAMBIT 3-C 4-2-1-0 98 7 8 RODRIGUEZ 3-C 4-2-1-1 85 8 9 BURNHAM SQUARE 3-G 4-2-0-0 66 9 10 HILL ROAD 3-C 2-1-0-1 49 10

Other horses receiving votes: TAPPAN STREET (32), NITROGEN (26), OWEN ALMIGHTY (25), GRANDE (9), ZULU KINGDOM (8), GOAL ORIENTED (4), COAL BATTLE (4), MACHO MUSIC (3), CITIZEN BULL (3), PATCH ADAMS (2), TIZTASTIC (2), ECHO SOUND (2), EAST AVENUE (2), HEART OF HONOR (1), CRUDO (1), RETRIBUTION (1), KENTUCKY OUTLAW (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 FIERCENESS (10) 4-C 1-1-0-0 258 2 2 WHITE ABARRIO (17) 6-H 2-2-0-0 252 1 3 MINDFRAME 4-C 2-2-0-0 197 3 4 HIT SHOW 5-H 3-2-0-1 140 4 5 THORPEDO ANNA (1) 4-F 3-2-0-0 120 5 6 LOCKED 4-C 3-1-1-0 90 6 7 KOPION 4-F 2-2-0-0 71 8 8 SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS 6-G 3-2-0-0 69 7 9 RAGING SEA 5-M 1-1-0-0 46 10 10 SIERRA LEONE 4-C 1-0-0-1 37 9

Other horses receiving votes: SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (34), JOURNALISM (32), FIRST MISSION (29), SOVEREIGNTY (23), CARL SPACKLER (23), SAUDI CROWN (14), RAGING TORRENT (13), TOUCHUPONASTAR (13), SHE FEELS PRETTY (12), FAR BRIDGE (12), NYSOS (11), FOREVER YOUNG (9), STRAIGHT NO CHASER (6), JUST A TOUCH (5), MIXTO (5), ZULU KINGDOM (4), BE YOUR BEST (4), INSPIRATION POINT (3), MYSTIK DAN (3), UTAH BEACH (2), BANISHING (2), SKELLY (1)