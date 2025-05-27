Fierceness wins the Grade 2 Alysheba Stakes on Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in his only start of 2025. The 2023 Eclipse Award Champion Two-Year-Old Male has won six of 10 lifetime starts and earned more than $4.3 million. Photo credit: Coady Media

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – May 27, 2025

Week 18 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through May 26. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2024 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1JOURNALISM (19)3-C4-3-1-02711
2SOVEREIGNTY (9)3-C3-2-1-02602
3BAEZA3-C4-1-2-12093
4GOOD CHEER3-F3-3-0-01474
5SANDMAN3-C5-1-1-21225
6GOSGER3-C3-2-1-01076
7FINAL GAMBIT3-C4-2-1-0987
8RODRIGUEZ3-C4-2-1-1858
9BURNHAM SQUARE3-G4-2-0-0669
10HILL ROAD3-C2-1-0-14910

Other horses receiving votes: TAPPAN STREET (32), NITROGEN (26), OWEN ALMIGHTY (25), GRANDE (9), ZULU KINGDOM (8), GOAL ORIENTED (4), COAL BATTLE (4), MACHO MUSIC (3), CITIZEN BULL (3), PATCH ADAMS (2), TIZTASTIC (2), ECHO SOUND (2), EAST AVENUE (2), HEART OF HONOR (1), CRUDO (1), RETRIBUTION (1), KENTUCKY OUTLAW (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1FIERCENESS (10)4-C1-1-0-02582
2WHITE ABARRIO (17)6-H2-2-0-02521
3MINDFRAME4-C2-2-0-01973
4HIT SHOW5-H3-2-0-11404
5THORPEDO ANNA (1)4-F3-2-0-01205
6LOCKED4-C3-1-1-0906
7KOPION4-F2-2-0-0718
8SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS6-G3-2-0-0697
9RAGING SEA5-M1-1-0-04610
10SIERRA LEONE4-C1-0-0-1379

Other horses receiving votes: SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING (34), JOURNALISM (32), FIRST MISSION (29), SOVEREIGNTY (23), CARL SPACKLER (23), SAUDI CROWN (14), RAGING TORRENT (13), TOUCHUPONASTAR (13), SHE FEELS PRETTY (12), FAR BRIDGE (12), NYSOS (11), FOREVER YOUNG (9), STRAIGHT NO CHASER (6), JUST A TOUCH (5), MIXTO (5), ZULU KINGDOM (4), BE YOUR BEST (4), INSPIRATION POINT (3), MYSTIK DAN (3), UTAH BEACH (2), BANISHING (2), SKELLY (1)

