Potente and jockey Juan Hernandez pass 67-1 longshot Robusta and Emisael Jaramillo in the stretch to win the San Felipe Stakes (G2) by a head. The Into Mischief colt was making just his second career start, following a maiden win at Santa Anita in January, for owner Speedway Stables and trainer Bob Baffert. Photo credit: Benoit

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – March 9, 2026

Week 7 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 8. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1PALADIN (21)3-C1-1-0-02931
2COMMANDMENT (8)3-C2-2-0-02562
3NEARLY (2)3-C2-2-0-02153
4CLASS PRESIDENT3-C2-1-1-01804
5SILENT TACTIC3-C3-1-2-01405
6RENEGADE3-C1-1-0-01126
7POTENTE3-C2-2-0-010824
8CHIEF WALLABEE3-C2-1-1-01037
9THE PUMA3-C3-1-1-18136
10FURTHER ADO3-C1-0-1-0528

Other horses receiving votes: IRON HONOR (33), GOLDEN TEMPO (25), CANALETTO (22), PLUTARCH (15), BELLA BALLERINA (13), BOYD (12), REAGAN’S HONOR (8), LITMUS TEST (7), EXPLORA (7), SOLITUDE DUDE (6), INTREPIDO (5), CHIP HONCHO (4), ZANY (4), PAVLOVIAN (2), TED NOFFEY (1), CRUDE VELOCITY (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (15)4-C0-0-0-02571
2FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (14)5-H1-1-0-02182
3NYSOS5-H1-0-1-02153
4KNIGHTSBRIDGE5-H2-2-0-01605
5SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING7-H1-1-0-01534
6MAGNITUDE4-C1-1-0-01476
7JOURNALISM4-C0-0-0-01337
8SPLENDORA5-M2-2-0-09112
9IMAGINATION (2)5-H1-1-0-0739
10WHITE ABARRIO7-H1-0-1-04510

Other horses receiving votes: BOOK ‘EM DANNO (42), NITROGEN (37), BAEZA (32), HIT SHOW (18), REEF RUNNER (18), BRITISH ISLES (17), TEST SCORE (16), FULL SERRANO (8), GOAL ORIENTED (6), DESTINO D’ORO (5), WESTWOOD (4), CORNUCOPIAN (3), MAJESTIC OOPS (2), LAGYNOS (2), BISHOPS BAY (1), DISRUPTOR (1), SHISOSPICY (1)

