NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – March 9, 2026

Week 7 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 8. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 PALADIN (21) 3-C 1-1-0-0 293 1 2 COMMANDMENT (8) 3-C 2-2-0-0 256 2 3 NEARLY (2) 3-C 2-2-0-0 215 3 4 CLASS PRESIDENT 3-C 2-1-1-0 180 4 5 SILENT TACTIC 3-C 3-1-2-0 140 5 6 RENEGADE 3-C 1-1-0-0 112 6 7 POTENTE 3-C 2-2-0-0 108 24 8 CHIEF WALLABEE 3-C 2-1-1-0 103 7 9 THE PUMA 3-C 3-1-1-1 81 36 10 FURTHER ADO 3-C 1-0-1-0 52 8

Other horses receiving votes: IRON HONOR (33), GOLDEN TEMPO (25), CANALETTO (22), PLUTARCH (15), BELLA BALLERINA (13), BOYD (12), REAGAN’S HONOR (8), LITMUS TEST (7), EXPLORA (7), SOLITUDE DUDE (6), INTREPIDO (5), CHIP HONCHO (4), ZANY (4), PAVLOVIAN (2), TED NOFFEY (1), CRUDE VELOCITY (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 SOVEREIGNTY (15) 4-C 0-0-0-0 257 1 2 FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (14) 5-H 1-1-0-0 218 2 3 NYSOS 5-H 1-0-1-0 215 3 4 KNIGHTSBRIDGE 5-H 2-2-0-0 160 5 5 SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING 7-H 1-1-0-0 153 4 6 MAGNITUDE 4-C 1-1-0-0 147 6 7 JOURNALISM 4-C 0-0-0-0 133 7 8 SPLENDORA 5-M 2-2-0-0 91 12 9 IMAGINATION (2) 5-H 1-1-0-0 73 9 10 WHITE ABARRIO 7-H 1-0-1-0 45 10

Other horses receiving votes: BOOK ‘EM DANNO (42), NITROGEN (37), BAEZA (32), HIT SHOW (18), REEF RUNNER (18), BRITISH ISLES (17), TEST SCORE (16), FULL SERRANO (8), GOAL ORIENTED (6), DESTINO D’ORO (5), WESTWOOD (4), CORNUCOPIAN (3), MAJESTIC OOPS (2), LAGYNOS (2), BISHOPS BAY (1), DISRUPTOR (1), SHISOSPICY (1)