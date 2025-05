NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – May 19, 2025

Week 17 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through May 18. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2024 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 JOURNALISM (19) 3-C 4-3-1-0 289 2 2 SOVEREIGNTY (11) 3-C 3-2-1-0 280 1 3 BAEZA 3-C 4-1-2-1 224 3 4 GOOD CHEER 3-F 3-3-0-0 158 4 5 SANDMAN 3-C 5-1-1-2 137 7 6 GOSGER 3-C 3-2-1-0 120 21 7 FINAL GAMBIT 3-C 4-2-1-0 109 5 8 RODRIGUEZ 3-C 4-2-1-1 79 6 9 BURNHAM SQUARE 3-G 4-2-0-0 71 8 10 HILL ROAD 3-C 2-1-0-1 41 10

Other horses receiving votes: OWEN ALMIGHTY (36), TAPPAN STREET (33), NITROGEN (26), ZULU KINGDOM (11), GRANDE (9), GOAL ORIENTED (5), COAL BATTLE (4), MACHO MUSIC (3), CITIZEN BULL (3), TIZTASTIC (2), PATCH ADAMS (2), RETRIBUTION (2), EAST AVENUE (2), HEART OF HONOR (1), CRUDO (1), ECHO SOUND (1), KENTUCKY OUTLAW (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1T WHITE ABARRIO (17) 6-H 2-2-0-0 269 1 1T FIERCENESS (11) 4-C 1-1-0-0 269 2 3 MINDFRAME (1) 4-C 2-2-0-0 218 3 4 HIT SHOW 5-H 3-2-0-1 144 4 5 THORPEDO ANNA (1) 4-F 3-2-0-0 129 5 6 LOCKED 4-C 3-1-1-0 93 6 7 SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS 6-G 3-2-0-0 81 7 8 KOPION 4-F 2-2-0-0 71 8 9 SIERRA LEONE 4-C 1-0-0-1 50 11 10 RAGING SEA 5-M 1-1-0-0 45 9

Other horses receiving votes: FIRST MISSION (43), JOURNALISM (39), SOVEREIGNTY (29), CARL SPACKLER (22), FAR BRIDGE (19), RAGING TORRENT (17), TOUCHUPONASTAR (16), SAUDI CROWN (15), SHE FEELS PRETTY (15), FOREVER YOUNG (14), NYSOS (13), STRAIGHT NO CHASER (6), JUST A TOUCH (6), MIXTO (5), ZULU KINGDOM (4), BANISHING (4), CAVALIERI (3), MYSTIK DAN (3), INSPIRATION POINT (3), UTAH BEACH (2), GOOD CHEER (2), SKELLY (1)