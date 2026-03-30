Renegade and Irad Ortiz, Jr dominate the Arkansas Derby (G1) field at Oaklawn Park. The Todd Pletcher trainee races for breeders Robert and Lawana Low who co-own the son of Into Mischief with Repole Stable. Photo credit: Renee Torbit/Coady

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – March 30, 2026

Week 10 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 29. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1RENEGADE (18)3-C2-2-0-02757
2COMMANDMENT (11)3-C3-3-0-02692
3THE PUMA3-C4-1-2-119610
4CLASS PRESIDENT3-C2-1-1-01454
5EMERGING MARKET3-C2-2-0-01316
6CHIEF WALLABEE3-C3-1-1-11208
7SILENT TACTIC3-C4-1-3-01115
8POTENTE3-C2-2-0-0719
9INCREDIBOLT3-C2-1-0-04711
10FULLEFFORT3-C3-1-2-03912

Other horses receiving votes: PALADIN (26), NEARLY (22), FURTHER ADO (21), PAVLOVIAN (20), IRON HONOR (17), GOLDEN TEMPO (17), EXPLORA (10), PROM QUEEN (9), WONDER DEAN (8), PLUTARCH (6), ENGLISHMAN (6), BELLA BALLERINA (5), ZANY (5), CANALETTO (4), INTREPIDO (4), LIFE OF JOY (4), DENON BOURBON (2), COUNTING STARS (2), CHEROKEE NATION (1), TED NOFFEY (1), CRUDE VELOCITY (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1MAGNITUDE (14)4-C2-2-0-02676
2SOVEREIGNTY (12)4-C0-0-0-02171
3NYSOS (1)5-H1-0-1-01823
4FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (2)5-H2-1-1-01722
5SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING7-H2-2-0-01674
6KNIGHTSBRIDGE5-H2-2-0-01395
7JOURNALISM4-C0-0-0-0957
8SPLENDORA5-M2-2-0-0798
9IMAGINATION5-H1-1-0-0679
10TOUCHUPONASTAR7-G2-2-0-03012

Other horses receiving votes: BOOK ‘EM DANNO (29), WHITE ABARRIO (28), NITROGEN (19), BANISHING (19), FAR BRIDGE (19), BAEZA (16), LAGYNOS (11), TEST SCORE (9), CORNUCOPIAN (6), HIT SHOW (5), MAJESTIC OOPS (4), DESTINO D’ORO (4), BRITISH ISLES (3), BENTORNATO (3), NU WHATS NEW (2), GRANDE (1), REEF RUNNER (1), BISHOPS BAY (1)

Votes by Voter