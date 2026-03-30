NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – March 30, 2026

Week 10 of the 2026 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through March 29. Voting is conducted by national media.

The 3-Year-Old poll represents horses competing up and through the Triple Crown.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 3 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2026 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP 3-YEAR OLD POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 RENEGADE (18) 3-C 2-2-0-0 275 7 2 COMMANDMENT (11) 3-C 3-3-0-0 269 2 3 THE PUMA 3-C 4-1-2-1 196 10 4 CLASS PRESIDENT 3-C 2-1-1-0 145 4 5 EMERGING MARKET 3-C 2-2-0-0 131 6 6 CHIEF WALLABEE 3-C 3-1-1-1 120 8 7 SILENT TACTIC 3-C 4-1-3-0 111 5 8 POTENTE 3-C 2-2-0-0 71 9 9 INCREDIBOLT 3-C 2-1-0-0 47 11 10 FULLEFFORT 3-C 3-1-2-0 39 12

Other horses receiving votes: PALADIN (26), NEARLY (22), FURTHER ADO (21), PAVLOVIAN (20), IRON HONOR (17), GOLDEN TEMPO (17), EXPLORA (10), PROM QUEEN (9), WONDER DEAN (8), PLUTARCH (6), ENGLISHMAN (6), BELLA BALLERINA (5), ZANY (5), CANALETTO (4), INTREPIDO (4), LIFE OF JOY (4), DENON BOURBON (2), COUNTING STARS (2), CHEROKEE NATION (1), TED NOFFEY (1), CRUDE VELOCITY (1)

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 MAGNITUDE (14) 4-C 2-2-0-0 267 6 2 SOVEREIGNTY (12) 4-C 0-0-0-0 217 1 3 NYSOS (1) 5-H 1-0-1-0 182 3 4 FOREVER YOUNG (JPN) (2) 5-H 2-1-1-0 172 2 5 SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING 7-H 2-2-0-0 167 4 6 KNIGHTSBRIDGE 5-H 2-2-0-0 139 5 7 JOURNALISM 4-C 0-0-0-0 95 7 8 SPLENDORA 5-M 2-2-0-0 79 8 9 IMAGINATION 5-H 1-1-0-0 67 9 10 TOUCHUPONASTAR 7-G 2-2-0-0 30 12

Other horses receiving votes: BOOK ‘EM DANNO (29), WHITE ABARRIO (28), NITROGEN (19), BANISHING (19), FAR BRIDGE (19), BAEZA (16), LAGYNOS (11), TEST SCORE (9), CORNUCOPIAN (6), HIT SHOW (5), MAJESTIC OOPS (4), DESTINO D’ORO (4), BRITISH ISLES (3), BENTORNATO (3), NU WHATS NEW (2), GRANDE (1), REEF RUNNER (1), BISHOPS BAY (1)