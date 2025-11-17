Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards Tickets on Sale Now

Britney Eurton and Lindsay Czarniak Return as Co-Hosts, Caton Bredar as Ceremony Announcer

Lexington, Ky. (Nov. 17, 2025) ─ Tickets are on sale now for the 55th Annual Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards, which will be held on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at The Breakers Palm Beach. Tickets to the black-tie event are available at https://www.ntra.com/eclipse-awards/2025-eclipse-awards/.

The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), Daily Racing Form, and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB) also announced that Britney Eurton and Lindsay Czarniak will return as co-hosts of the Eclipse Awards. Caton Bredar will return as the Ceremony Announcer.

“We are very excited to have Britney Eurton, Lindsay Czarniak, and Caton Bredar back at the Eclipse Awards,” said NTRA President and CEO Tom Rooney. “These three women are incredible representatives of our magnificent sport, and we look forward to them once again headlining an event where we honor the human and equine stars from 2025.”

Britney Eurton is a host and reporter for NBC, Amazon Prime, and other independent networks. She began her broadcasting career with FanDuel (formerly TVG) in 2014, covering major horse racing events around the world such as the Triple Crown, Breeders’ Cup, and Royal Ascot. She returns to the Eclipse Awards in 2026, having co-hosted the past six years. In 2017, Eurton made her NBC Sports debut with the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series and now serves as a host and reporter for their horse racing coverage. Her role with NBC has also included reporting on diverse events, such as tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympics, volleyball, and MLB, in addition to hosting the 2024 Paris Paralympics. For Amazon Prime, Eurton currently covers the National Women’s Soccer League. Eurton is a board member for New Vocations, one of the largest Thoroughbred aftercare organizations in the country. A graduate of the University of Southern California with a degree in business, she is the daughter of Peter Eurton, a former jockey and accomplished Thoroughbred horse trainer.

Lindsay Czarniak is an EMMY and Gracie award-winning broadcaster known for her work across the sports industry. Czarniak served as host of NBC Universal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on USA Network. Her reporting and hosting roles have included the Today Show 3rd Hour, the Indy 500 Victory Celebration, and the events surrounding the sport’s biggest race, as well as hosting the National Grocers Association’s annual Best Bagger Championship. Czarniak continues her work as a journalistic content creator with her partnership with America’s Best Racing and their “Stake in Stardom” program.

In recent years, Czarniak has appeared in on-air hosting and sideline reporting roles for FOX NFL and NASCAR, CBS’s Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), and NBC Sports coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics and 2020 Summer Olympics. She had also hosted celebrity interview podcasts “The Artist and The Athlete” with Sony Music, pairing top sports and music stars with surprising connections, and “Lunch with Lindsay,” sitting with notable figures in sports and entertainment for casual conversations. Previously, Czarniak worked at ESPN from 2011 to 2017, anchoring SportsCenter and contributing to Sunday NFL Countdown as a reporter and host in the field. During this time, she became the first woman to host the network’s coverage of the Indianapolis 500 on ABC.

Czarniak began her career as an on-air reporter on multiple stations in Atlanta, GA, Jacksonville, FL, and Miami, FL. She also worked at the NBC affiliate in Washington, DC, for the legendary George Michael as a sports reporter/anchor and fill-in host of “The George Michael Sports Machine.” Czarniak grew up learning about horse racing from her father, Chet Czarniak, who began covering the sport for USA Today in the early 1980’s. She graduated from James Madison University in 2000 with a major in journalism and a minor in studio art. She lives in Connecticut with her husband, Craig Melvin, and two children.

Caton Bredar is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over 25 years of experience in various media, including print, radio, and television, covering a variety of sports and human-interest stories. She is considered among the foremost experts and commentators on Thoroughbred horse racing.

Bredar was the first on-air talent hired for the Television Games Network (TVG). She served as their lead anchor for four years, working out of the LA-based studios as well as traveling nationally and abroad to cover major races. In 2015, with the merger of HRTV and TVG, she returned to TVG, for whom she currently works at Keeneland, Saratoga, and the Gulfstream Park Championship meet, as well as at special events. She has also contributed to Thoroughbred and harness events on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, and FOX, as well as countless regional shows. Additionally, she covered professional figure skating for ESPN and FOX. Bredar also has served on the Board of Directors for the Backside Learning Center at Churchill Downs for the past five years.

About the Eclipse Awards

Owned and produced by the NTRA, The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies. Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), Daily Racing Form, National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) member racing officials and Equibase field personnel.

In addition to the title sponsor, Resolute Racing, presenting sponsors include The Jockey Club, John Deere, and the NTRA. The official partners of the Eclipse Awards are the Breeders’ Cup, Daily Racing Form, Dean Dorton, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, the Ed Brown Society, Fan Duel Racing, Hallway Feeds, Keeneland, Light Up Racing, Monmouth Park, the NTRA, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters, Oaklawn Park, the Palm Beach Kennel Club, the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, Racetrack Television Network, The Maryland Jockey Club, the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association, and the Thoroughbred Owners of California.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Originally built in 1896, The Breakers remains one of America’s legendary resort destinations. Renowned for its seaside glamour and world-class service, the 538-room, Italian Renaissance-style hotel resides on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach. With unapologetic luxury, Resort amenities feature a private beach, four oceanfront pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 luxury beach bungalows and a variety of watersports; a new luxury spa; indoor-outdoor Ocean Fitness center; 36 holes of championship golf, including the Ocean Course and The Breakers Rees Jones® Course; 10 Har-Tru tennis courts; a Family Entertainment Center; an array of on-site boutiques; and nine acclaimed restaurants, with settings ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated.

