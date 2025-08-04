Eclipse champions Sierra Leone and jockey Flavien Prat close from last in the 9-horse field to capture the Whitney Stakes (G1). Photo credit: Coglianese Photo/Jetta Vaughens

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – August 4, 2025

Week 28 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 3. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (15)3-C5-4-1-02751
2MINDFRAME (8)4-C3-3-0-02482
3SIERRA LEONE (6)4-C3-1-1-12418
4JOURNALISM3-C6-4-2-02183
5THORPEDO ANNA (1)4-F4-3-0-01655
6NYSOS4-C3-2-1-01346
7BOOK'EM DANNO4-G4-3-0-0727
8DETERMINISTIC4-C4-3-1-06522
9FIERCENESS4-C3-1-1-0634
10RAGING TORRENT4-C2-2-0-0379

Other horses receiving votes: HIGHLAND FALLS (24), WHITE ABARRIO (20), SHE FEELS PRETTY (14), WAYS AND MEANS (13), BAEZA (11), MAGNITUDE (11), FAR BRIDGE (9), SEISMIC BEAUTY (7), EXCELLENT TRUTH (6), BE YOUR BEST (3), FORMIDABLE MAN (2), NITROGEN (2), CARL SPACKLER (2), MYSTIK DAN (2), HIT SHOW (2), EWING (1), GOSGER (1), FOREVER YOUNG (1), SWEET AZTECA (1)

Votes by Voter