NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – August 4, 2025

Week 28 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through August 3. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 SOVEREIGNTY (15) 3-C 5-4-1-0 275 1 2 MINDFRAME (8) 4-C 3-3-0-0 248 2 3 SIERRA LEONE (6) 4-C 3-1-1-1 241 8 4 JOURNALISM 3-C 6-4-2-0 218 3 5 THORPEDO ANNA (1) 4-F 4-3-0-0 165 5 6 NYSOS 4-C 3-2-1-0 134 6 7 BOOK'EM DANNO 4-G 4-3-0-0 72 7 8 DETERMINISTIC 4-C 4-3-1-0 65 22 9 FIERCENESS 4-C 3-1-1-0 63 4 10 RAGING TORRENT 4-C 2-2-0-0 37 9

Other horses receiving votes: HIGHLAND FALLS (24), WHITE ABARRIO (20), SHE FEELS PRETTY (14), WAYS AND MEANS (13), BAEZA (11), MAGNITUDE (11), FAR BRIDGE (9), SEISMIC BEAUTY (7), EXCELLENT TRUTH (6), BE YOUR BEST (3), FORMIDABLE MAN (2), NITROGEN (2), CARL SPACKLER (2), MYSTIK DAN (2), HIT SHOW (2), EWING (1), GOSGER (1), FOREVER YOUNG (1), SWEET AZTECA (1)