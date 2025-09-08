Sovereignty and Junior Alvarado, shown above after winning the DraftKings Travers Stakes (G1), are expected to team up next in the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic for owner Godolphin and trainer Bill Mott. Photo credit: Coglianese Photo/Angelo Lieto

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – September 8, 2025

Week 33 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through September 7. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (26)3-C6-5-1-02841
2FIERCENESS4-C4-2-1-02432
3MINDFRAME (2)4-C4-3-0-02003
4SIERRA LEONE4-C4-1-2-11974
5THORPEDO ANNA (1)4-F5-4-0-01665
6JOURNALISM3-C7-4-3-01486
7BOOK'EM DANNO4-G5-4-0-01137
8NYSOS4-C3-2-1-0618
9DETERMINISTIC4-C4-3-1-0459
10ANTIQUARIAN4-C4-2-2-03410

Other horses receiving votes: SHE FEELS PRETTY (24), NITROGEN (23), PATCH ADAMS (10), FORMIDABLE MAN (7), RAGING TORRENT (7), AG BULLET (5), SEISMIC BEAUTY (5), WHITE ABARRIO (5), HIGHLAND FALLS (4), FOREVER YOUNG (4), EL CORDOBES (3), DORTH VADER (2), LAURELIN (2), HIT SHOW (2), TED NOFFEY (1)

