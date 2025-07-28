NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – July 28, 2025

Week 27 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 27. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACE HORSE A-S STATS POINTS PVS 1 SOVEREIGNTY (17) 3-C 5-4-1-0 262 2 2 MINDFRAME (9) 4-C 3-3-0-0 247 1 3 JOURNALISM 3-C 6-4-2-0 204 3 4 FIERCENESS 4-C 2-1-1-0 178 4 5 THORPEDO ANNA (1) 4-F 4-3-0-0 148 5 6 NYSOS 4-C 3-2-1-0 112 11 7 BOOK'EM DANNO 4-G 4-3-0-0 77 8 8 SIERRA LEONE 4-C 2-0-1-1 73 7 9 RAGING TORRENT (1) 4-C 2-2-0-0 65 6 10 WHITE ABARRIO 6-H 3-2-0-0 43 9

Other horses receiving votes: SHE FEELS PRETTY (23), FAR BRIDGE (16), BAEZA (16), WAYS AND MEANS (14), MAGNITUDE (12), EXCELLENT TRUTH (7), SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS (6), KOPION (5), NITROGEN (4), BE YOUR BEST (4), MYSTIK DAN (4), DETERMINISTIC (3), PHILEAS FOGG (3), HIT SHOW (3), SWEET AZTECA (2), LOCKED (2), CARL SPACKLER (2), GOSGER (1), THINK BIG (1), FOREVER YOUNG (1), OBLITERATION (1), FORMIDABLE MAN (1)