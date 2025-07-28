Sovereignty bests familiar foe Baeza in the Jim Dandy Stakes (G2) for his fourth win in five 2025 starts. Photo credit: Coglianese Photo

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll – July 28, 2025

Week 27 of the 2025 NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Thoroughbred Poll and the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), covering racing performances through July 27. Voting is conducted by national media.

The Top Thoroughbred poll represents horses competing for Horse of the Year. The Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes on Tuesday, November 4 following the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Rankings on both polls are on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, 2025 record and total points. A-S: Age-Sex, Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling.

TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

PLACEHORSEA-SSTATSPOINTSPVS
1SOVEREIGNTY (17)3-C5-4-1-02622
2MINDFRAME (9)4-C3-3-0-02471
3JOURNALISM3-C6-4-2-02043
4FIERCENESS4-C2-1-1-01784
5THORPEDO ANNA (1)4-F4-3-0-01485
6NYSOS4-C3-2-1-011211
7BOOK'EM DANNO4-G4-3-0-0778
8SIERRA LEONE4-C2-0-1-1737
9RAGING TORRENT (1)4-C2-2-0-0656
10WHITE ABARRIO6-H3-2-0-0439

Other horses receiving votes: SHE FEELS PRETTY (23), FAR BRIDGE (16), BAEZA (16), WAYS AND MEANS (14), MAGNITUDE (12), EXCELLENT TRUTH (7), SPIRIT OF ST LOUIS (6), KOPION (5), NITROGEN (4), BE YOUR BEST (4), MYSTIK DAN (4), DETERMINISTIC (3), PHILEAS FOGG (3), HIT SHOW (3), SWEET AZTECA (2), LOCKED (2), CARL SPACKLER (2), GOSGER (1), THINK BIG (1), FOREVER YOUNG (1), OBLITERATION (1), FORMIDABLE MAN (1)

Votes by Voter